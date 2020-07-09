Left Menu
U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 58,000 setting new single-day record

Tennessee, West Virginia and Utah all had record daily increases in new cases and infections are rising in 42 out of 50 states, according to a Reuters analysis of cases for the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 05:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 05:48 IST
The United States reported more than 58,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the biggest increase ever reported by a country in a single day, according to a Reuters tally. The United States faces a bleak summer and infections surge and many states are forced to close bars and popular beaches to try to curb the rise.

In addition to nearly 10,000 new cases in Florida, California and Texas each reported over 7,000 new cases. Tennessee, West Virginia and Utah all had record daily increases in new cases and infections are rising in 42 out of 50 states, according to a Reuters analysis of cases for the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks. The U.S. tally stood at 58,559 late on Wednesday with not all local governments yet reporting.

(Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR and https://tmsnrt.rs/3dM9TLE in an external browser for Reuters interactives) (Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Sandra Maler)

