India's COVID tally climbs to 7,67,296

New Delhi, July 9 (PTI) India saw a record single-day surge of 24,879 coronavirus infections which pushed the nationwide COVID-19 caseload to 7,67,296 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 21,129 with 487 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 10:16 IST
Representative image

India saw a record single-day surge of 24,879 coronavirus infections which pushed the nationwide COVID-19 caseload to 7,67,296 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 21,129 with 487 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of recoveries stands at 4,76,377, while there are 2,69,789 active cases of coronavirus infection present in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed. "Around 62.08 percent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases included foreigners. Of the 487 deaths, 198 are from Maharashtra, 64 from Tamil Nadu, 54 from Karnataka, 48 from Delhi, 23 from West Bengal, 18 from Uttar Pradesh, 16 from Gujarat, 12 from Andhra Pradesh, 11 from Telangana, 10 from Rajasthan, seven from Madhya Pradesh, six each from Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha, three each from Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana and two from Assam.

