Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 brain complications found across the globe: Lancet study

"Whilst these complications are relatively uncommon, the huge numbers of COVID-19 cases globally mean the overall number of patients with neurological problems is likely to be quite large," said Suzannah Lant, a co-author of the study from the University of Liverpool. According to the scientists, one of the complications found to be linked to COVID-19 is encephalitis -- an inflammation and swelling of the brain.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-07-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 15:45 IST
COVID-19 brain complications found across the globe: Lancet study

Cases of brain complications linked to COVID-19, like strokes, delirium, and other neurological complications are reported from most countries where there have been large outbreaks of the disease, a new study says. According to the scientists, including those from the University of Liverpool in the UK, COVID-19 has been associated mostly with problems like difficulty breathing, fever, and cough. However, in a review of studies, published in The Lancet Neurology, the researchers said other problems such as confusion, stroke, inflammation of the brain, spinal cord, and nerve disease can also occur in COVID-19 patients. In the study, the researchers assessed patients hospitalised in the UK for COVID-19, and found a range of neurological and psychiatric complications that may be linked to the disease.

They assessed COVID-19 studies from across the globe, and found almost 1,000 patients with COVID-19-associated brain, spinal cord, and nerve disease. "Whilst these complications are relatively uncommon, the huge numbers of COVID-19 cases globally mean the overall number of patients with neurological problems is likely to be quite large," said Suzannah Lant, a co-author of the study from the University of Liverpool.

According to the scientists, one of the complications found to be linked to COVID-19 is encephalitis -- an inflammation and swelling of the brain. "It is really important that doctors around the world recognise that COVID-19 can cause encephalitis and other brain problems, which often have potentially devastating, life-changing consequences for patients," said Ava Easton, another co-author of the study from the University of Liverpool. While such patients are present in several parts of the world, the scientists said many of these reports are lacking in detail. They said the data from individual patients in different regions of the world need to be pooled together to get a more complete picture.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

India has not yet reached community transmission stage of COVID-19; there have been some localised outbreaks: Health Ministry.

India has not yet reached community transmission stage of COVID-19 there have been some localised outbreaks Health Ministry....

Five volumes of Mongolian Kanjur presented to President Kovind

The Ministry of Culture has taken up the project of reprinting of 108 volumes of Mongolian Kanjur under the National Mission for Manuscripts NMM. The first set of five volumes of Mongolian Kanjur published under the NMM was presented to the...

ANALYSIS-Severe bread shortages loom for Syria as fresh U.S. sanctions grip

Syria could face severe bread shortages for the first time since the start of the war, another challenge for President Bashar al-Assad as he grapples with an economic meltdown and fresh U.S. sanctions, a U.N. official, activists and farmers...

Aimee Garcia to star in romcom 'Match Me If You Can'

Lucifer star Aimee Garcia is set to headline the romantic comedy Match Me If You Can, which she will also executive produce. According to Deadline, the film will explore the world of dating in todays geek culture.Garcia will play Kip Parson...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020