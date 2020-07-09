Left Menu
Development News Edition

Proportion of COVID-19 contacts reached by English tracing scheme falls again

The proportion of the contacts of positive COVID-19 cases reached by England's test and trace system fell again in its fifth week of operation, figures from the health ministry showed on Thursday. The Department of Health said 4,347 people had their cases transferred to the system between June 25 and July 1.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 16:30 IST
Proportion of COVID-19 contacts reached by English tracing scheme falls again
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The proportion of the contacts of positive COVID-19 cases reached by England's test and trace system fell again in its fifth week of operation, figures from the health ministry showed on Thursday.

The Department of Health said 4,347 people had their cases transferred to the system between June 25 and July 1. There were 14,892 people identified as close contacts, and 70.8% were reached and asked to self isolate. Last week, 73% were reported to have been reached in the fourth week, and 82.4% reached in the third week.

On Thursday, the department of health revised the proportion reached in week four to 74.2%. It said in total, 31,421 people had been transferred to the system since it began on May 28, with 75.7% reached by the system.

In all 144,501 contacts of those people had been reached, 85.1% of total contacts identified. Officials said the average turnaround time for tests was improving, with 97.5% of tests results returned the next day when a test was completed in person.

"We are committed to continually improving NHS Test and Trace ... This week we have seen test turnaround times improve further," said Dido Harding, executive chair of NHS Test and Trace. The government also announced a pilot scheme for asymptomatic testing of taxi drivers, cleaners and retail assistants, to see how effective they are and to determine demand for such testing.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

India has not yet reached community transmission stage of COVID-19; there have been some localised outbreaks: Health Ministry.

India has not yet reached community transmission stage of COVID-19 there have been some localised outbreaks Health Ministry....

Five volumes of Mongolian Kanjur presented to President Kovind

The Ministry of Culture has taken up the project of reprinting of 108 volumes of Mongolian Kanjur under the National Mission for Manuscripts NMM. The first set of five volumes of Mongolian Kanjur published under the NMM was presented to the...

ANALYSIS-Severe bread shortages loom for Syria as fresh U.S. sanctions grip

Syria could face severe bread shortages for the first time since the start of the war, another challenge for President Bashar al-Assad as he grapples with an economic meltdown and fresh U.S. sanctions, a U.N. official, activists and farmers...

Aimee Garcia to star in romcom 'Match Me If You Can'

Lucifer star Aimee Garcia is set to headline the romantic comedy Match Me If You Can, which she will also executive produce. According to Deadline, the film will explore the world of dating in todays geek culture.Garcia will play Kip Parson...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020