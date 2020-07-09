Left Menu
Central team visits COVID-19 facilities in TN, holds discussion with Minister

Led by Additional Secretary of union health and family welfare department Aarti Ahuja, the team held discussions with state Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar and senior officials. The team which includes Rajendra Ratnoo, government of India's monitoring officer for Tamil Nadu, visited the exclusive COVID-19 hospital at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar estate here.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-07-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 16:54 IST
A central team led by a senior official of the Union Health and Family Welfare department reviewed the pandemic situation in the city on Thursday. Led by Additional Secretary of union health and family welfare department Aarti Ahuja, the team held discussions with state Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar and senior officials.

The team which includes Rajendra Ratnoo, government of India's monitoring officer for Tamil Nadu, visited the exclusive COVID-19 hospital at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar estate here. It held discussions with Vijaya Baskar, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other officials.

The team appreciated the state government's measures to combat the coronavirus and also the untiring efforts of the frontline health workers in treating the infected, official sources said. The five-member team later held discussions with the Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner G Prakash and other officials.

Sources said the team will also review the current situation arising out of the pandemic with the collectors of 10 worst affected districts through video conferencing. Ratnoo is joint secretary of union Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade department.

The team, which also comprises of Subodh Yadava, joint secretary, and Dr Swaroop Sahu and Dr Satish from JIPMER in Puducherry, inspected the COVID-19 facilities at the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital here, a designated Covid-19 treatment facility, besides government COVID-19 facilities at Guindy. Tamil Nadu, with a cumulative tally of 1,22,350 infections and 1,700 fatalities as on Wednesday, is behind Maharashtra with the most number of cases.

Chennai's share was 72,500 of these 1.22 lakh odd cases..

