Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Rio shelves plan to allow fans into matches

His comments came amid widespread criticism over last week’s easing of lockdown rules which led to bars and restaurants in the city being packed. Almost 11,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Rio de Janeiro state and over 126,000 are confirmed as having contracted the virus.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 09-07-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 22:50 IST
Soccer-Rio shelves plan to allow fans into matches
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro has shelved a plan to allow fans back into professional soccer matches and warned residents of the resort city on Thursday they are courting trouble by continuing to frequent its famous beaches. Sunbathing and swimming in the sea are officially prohibited in Rio but many locals and tourists have ignored the ban and flocked to world famous beaches such as Copacabana and Ipanema.

Mayor Marcelo Crivella appealed for caution and said beaches filled with maskless visitors could jeopardise "everything we've done so far". His comments came amid widespread criticism over last week's easing of lockdown rules which led to bars and restaurants in the city being packed.

Almost 11,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Rio de Janeiro state and over 126,000 are confirmed as having contracted the virus. Overall, 67,694 people have died from COVID-19 in Brazil, according to Health Ministry figures, more than any other country outside the United States.

Crivella last month floated the idea of allowing clubs to use up to a third of their stadium capacity starting this weekend. However, he rejected that proposal on Thursday, saying the spread of the virus had not been sufficiently contained.

The Rio state football championship was the first of Brazil's regional leagues to restart on June 18 and the Sao Paulo state championship, the country's biggest, is rescheduled to begin again on July 22. The national league is due to resume on Aug. 9.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

75 Pakistanis stranded in India return home

A batch of 75 Pakistanis, who were stranded in India due to the coronavirus outbreak, has returned home via the Attari-Wagah border, the Pakistan High Commission here said on Thursday. These Pakistanis were stranded due to the lockdown and ...

Mayor helps paint 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio grabbed a roller Thursday to paint Black Lives Matter in front of the namesake Manhattan tower of President Donald Trump, who tweeted last week that the street mural would be a symbol of hate. De Blasio wa...

Greek police use teargas on crowds protesting against demonstration law

Greek police used teargas to disperse demonstrators gathered outside parliament on Thursday to denounce a draft law attempting to regulate street protests in the country.About 10,000 demonstrators rallied outside parliament holding banners ...

For 1st time, female soldier set to join a Green Beret team

For the first time, a female soldier has graduated from the Armys elite Special Forces course and will join one of the all-male Green Beret teams, capping a yearslong campaign to move women into the militarys front-line combat jobs. The uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020