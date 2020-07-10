Health News Roundup: Mexico posts record 7,280 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 42,619 new cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. sets one-day record with more than 60,500 COVID cases; Americans divided

More than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a one-day record as weary Americans were told to take new precautions and the pandemic becomes increasingly politicized. The total represents a slight rise from Wednesday, when there were 60,000 new cases, and marks the largest one-day increase by any country since the pandemic emerged in China last year.

Mexico posts record 7,280 new coronavirus cases

Mexico on Thursday posted a fresh record for new coronavirus cases reported on a single day, with 7,280 cases, bringing its overall tally of infections to 282,283, health ministry data showed. The country also recorded 730 additional fatalities, bringing its overall death toll to 33,526.

Brazil registers 42,619 new cases of coronavirus, 1,220 deaths

Brazil recorded 42,619 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 1,220 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. Brazil has registered more than 1.7 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths total 69,184, according to the ministry.

China reports four new coronavirus cases in mainland

China reported four new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 9, down from nine a day earlier, the health authority said on Friday. All four of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

Hong Kong to suspend all schools due to spike in coronavirus cases, media reports

Hong Kong is set to announce the suspension of all schools after a spike in locally transmitted coronavirus cases that has fuelled fears of a renewed community spread in the city, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday. The newspaper cited a medical source as saying that at least 30 more people had tested positive for the virus.

New WHO guidance calls for more evidence on airborne transmission

The World Health Organization on Thursday released new guidelines on the transmission of the novel coronavirus that acknowledge some reports of airborne transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19, but stopped short of confirming that the virus spreads through the air. In its latest transmission guidance, the WHO acknowledged that some outbreak reports related to indoor crowded spaces have suggested the possibility of aerosol transmission, such as during choir practice, in restaurants or in fitness classes.

"It's going to happen again," says former New Zealand PM Clark tasked with WHO COVID-19 review

New Zealand's former prime minister Helen Clark warned if the world remained "flat-footed" in its response to pandemics it faces future economic, social and political crisis, after she was appointed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to lead a review of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. WHO announced late on Thursday that Clark and Liberia's former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will lead a panel scrutinising the global response.

Trump will sign three executive orders on lowering drug prices: chief of staff

President Donald Trump will sign three executive orders on lowering prescription drug prices, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Thursday. "This president is going to do three different executive orders that will substantially make sure that the average American gets to pay less for their prescription drugs," Meadows said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

WHO promises 'honest evaluation' of how world handled COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it was setting up an independent panel to review its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response by governments. The announcement follows strong criticism by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration of the global agency's role in the crisis - though the WHO said the review was not linked to the United States.

UK turns down EU coronavirus vaccine scheme due to concerns about delays - Telegraph

The British government has decided not to join a European Union coronavirus vaccine scheme because of concerns there could be costly delays in securing the vaccines, The Telegraph reported on Thursday, citing sources. The European Commission is expected to be notified on Friday, the report said.