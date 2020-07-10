Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB approves $480k grant to Libya for PPE protection against COVID-19

The Bank’s funding will contribute to supporting the country’s national Response Plan for COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abidjan | Updated: 10-07-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 14:25 IST
AfDB approves $480k grant to Libya for PPE protection against COVID-19
The PPE equipment to be procured will be distributed to hospitals across the country designated for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) have approved a grant of $480,000 to Libya under the Special Relief Fund (SRF) for the procurement of much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) intended for the treatment of cases of infection of the novel Coronavirus.

The Bank's funding will contribute to supporting the country's national Response Plan for COVID-19. The assistance is intended to focus on infection prevention and control and to shield communities, particularly those most vulnerable including the health workers.

The $480,000 grant, is considered the first granted to the North African nation under the SRF since 2014. It was approved following a request from the Libyan government. The operation is a result of close coordination with the Finance and Health ministries.

Bank support will focus on the supply of PPE intended for use in ICUs and during treatment of cases of infection, easing the concerns of the medical staff, while enabling authorities to strengthen their readiness plan for an expected surge in cases. The PPE equipment to be procured will be distributed to hospitals across the country designated for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The intervention will complement the ongoing humanitarian activities of UN agencies and international organizations to mitigate the negative effects of the virus pandemic on the population living in Libya. Accordingly, the Bank support will be implemented by the World Health Organization (WHO) operating in Libya.

North Africa is leading in the number of COVID infections in Africa (around 45,000 confirmed cases) and deaths (around 1,500) since the virus arrived on the continent in March, and while the reported number of infections in Libya is still manageable - 156 confirmed cases and five deaths as of June 1, 2020 - the health service in the country suffers from severe shortages of staff, medicines, supplies and equipment.

The COVID-19 pandemic occurs at a time when the Libyan economy is dramatically affected by a sharp drop in oil production in addition to the global drop in oil prices. The country is also facing social and political disruptions, which threaten the entire population.

The Bank's support intends to ensure that amidst the prevailing circumstances, needed relief and assistance are provided to the Libyan people, with a particular focus on the prevention of infection of doctors, nurses and health workers who are at the forefront of the pandemic and are critical for the success of pandemic prevention and control efforts.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US bans PIA operations over dubious licences issue: Report

The US has imposed a ban on Pakistan International Airlines flights for at least six months, citing dubious pilots licenses, according to a media report on Friday. On Tuesday, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency EASA ordered its 32 me...

EU's Michel lays out please-all recovery plan ahead of tense summit

European Council President Charles Michel on Friday offered concessions to countries across the EU in a plan for the EUs long-term budget and economic recovery plan, hoping to bridge differences between national leaders when they meet next ...

Goods train derails in Visakhapatnam

Four wagons of a goods train derailed opposite Naval Dock Yard gate in Visakhapatnam on Friday.According to a railway official, no injuries were reported.More details are awaited. ANI...

'Your fitness & personality have always been admirable': Anil Kapoor to Defence Min Rajnath Singh

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on Friday extended birthday greetings to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he turned 69. Kapoor took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with the minister and penned down a birthday wish for him.Wish you a ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020