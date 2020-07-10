Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Australia will halve the number of citizens allowed to return home from overseas each week, the prime minister said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The premier of Gauteng, South Africa's most populous province, said he had tested positive for the coronavirus, as new confirmed infections in the country hit a record daily high. * Morocco extended an emergency decree until Aug. 10 giving local authorities leeway in taking restrictive measures in response to the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 19:38 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India reported a record 26,506 new coronavirus cases on Friday as authorities re-imposed lockdowns in its most populous state and in an industrial hub, home to automakers, drug factories and brewers.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * The estimated reproduction number for COVID-19 for England edged up to between 0.8 and 1, the government said on Friday, from 0.8 to 0.9 the week before.

* Russia moved to defend its Avifavir anti-viral drug on Friday following an inconclusive clinical trial in Japan that tested it against COVID-19 and as the country's total death toll from the disease surpassed 11,000. * Italy is likely to extend a state of emergency for the pandemic beyond its current end date of July 31, the prime minister said.

AMERICAS * Bolivian President Jeanine Anez and Venezuelan Socialist Party leader Diosdado Cabello have tested positive for COVID-19.

* China's customs authority said it was suspending imports from three shrimp producers in Ecuador after detecting the novel coronavirus in shipments. * The Trump administration will not cut federal education spending, but could allow families to use funds elsewhere if their school does not open because of the pandemic, the U.S. education secretary said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Voting in Singapore's election was extended on Friday, after coronavirus infection control measures led to long queues and delays at polling stations.

* Authorities will conduct coronavirus testing in Tokyo's nightlife districts, where infections have surged again, and are urging nightclub hosts and hostesses to follow advice on safely interacting with customers, officials said. * Australia will halve the number of citizens allowed to return home from overseas each week, the prime minister said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The premier of Gauteng, South Africa's most populous province, said he had tested positive for the coronavirus, as new confirmed infections in the country hit a record daily high.

* Morocco extended an emergency decree until Aug. 10 giving local authorities leeway in taking restrictive measures in response to the pandemic. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* As scientists question whether the presence, or absence, of antibodies to the new coronavirus can reliably determine immunity, some are looking to a different component of the immune system, known as T cells, for their role in protecting people in the pandemic. * The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was setting up an independent panel to review its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response by governments.

* The WHO also released guidelines on the transmission of the coronavirus that acknowledge some reports of airborne transmission, but stopped short of confirming that the virus spreads through the air. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World stocks were choppy and oil prices faltered on Friday as record numbers of cases in several U.S. states raised concerns that more lockdowns may be necessary, making a quick economic recovery unlikely. * Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Friday on fears that a record increase in coronavirus cases could further delay the easing of restrictions, while taking a toll on Corporate America.

* Canada added 952,900 jobs in June on record service sector gains as more restaurants, stores and businesses reopened from COVID-19 closures, while the jobless rate was slightly worse-than-expected at 12.3%, data showed. (Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Anita Kobylinska, Devika Syamnath and Aditya Soni; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Kevin Liffey and Barbara Lewis)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St mixed as COVID-19 case tally hits another record

Wall Streets three main indexes struggled for direction on Friday as investors were nervous about a record rise in coronavirus cases nationwide further damaging Corporate America. U.S. stock futures rose before the market opened after data ...

India moves up a rank to become second-largest source of FDI for UK

India invested in 120 projects and created 5,429 new jobs in the UK to become the second-largest source of foreign direct investment FDI after the US in 2019, according to new UK government figures released on Friday. The Department for Int...

Noida: Samsung mobile phone parts worth Rs 2.5 cr stolen during transport; 6 held

Six people, including three truck drivers, have been arrested for allegedly stealing Samsungs mobile phone parts worth Rs 2.50 crore from a vehicle carrying those to a warehouse in Noida, police said on Friday. Fifty-six boxes containing al...

India's economic recovery started from June: SBI chairman

The countrys economy, which witnessed a disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak, has started recovering from June, State Bank of Indias Chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Friday. Speaking at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave, Kumar said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020