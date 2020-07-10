Union Health Secy holds discussion over reduction of COVID-19 fatality rate

The Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan on Friday chaired a video conference meeting with States and Union Territories, Centres of Excellence and Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi and discussed the clinical case management to reduce fatality rate among COVID-19 patients. Earlier on Friday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the COVID-19 recovery rate has climbed up to 62.42 per cent whereas the fatality rate declined further to 2.72 per cent.

The government said that 18 states/Union Territories (UT) have a recovery rate more than the national average, while 30 States/UTs have a fatality rate lower than the national average. According to the release dated July 10, at the national level, the case fatality rate has declined to 2.72 per cent. This is lower than the fatality rates observed in many other countries in the world. The focus of COVID-19 management in the country has been to keep the fatalities low.

With the support and guidance of the Centre, the States/UTs have taken many steps in this regard like mapping the communities to focus on the high-risk group like the elderly/aged and population with co-morbidities and providing special care to them. There is a focus on the improvement of the quality of medical care of COVID patients. The country-wide strong network of ASHAs and ANMs along with Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres have helped in effective surveillance and contact tracing of the cases, including the lakhs of migrants and returnees. As a result, there are 30 States/UTs which have a fatality rate lower than the national average, the release issued by Press Information Bureau read. (ANI)