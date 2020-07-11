Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over half of COVID-19 infected adults in S Africa are asymptomatic: Official

The deadly contagion, which first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has claimed 3,860 lives and infected over 2,50,000 people in South Africa. “The majority of COVID-19 infections are going unnoticed,” according to Dr Shabir Madhi, the leader of the South African leg of an international vaccine trial headed by the University of Oxford.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-07-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 14:11 IST
Over half of COVID-19 infected adults in S Africa are asymptomatic: Official

A top health official in South Africa has said that about 50 to 66 per cent of all the adults infected with the COVID-19 disease in the country are asymptomatic, with many infections going undetected. The deadly contagion, which first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has claimed 3,860 lives and infected over 2,50,000 people in South Africa.

“The majority of COVID-19 infections are going unnoticed,” according to Dr Shabir Madhi, the leader of the South African leg of an international vaccine trial headed by the University of Oxford. In an interview with CNBC on Friday, Madhi said that the high number of asymptomatic cases was causing difficulties in vaccine trials.

The enrolment process has shown that far more people are asymptomatic than what was previously believed, he said. He estimated that only about 10 per cent of all COVID-19 cases are being officially reported.

Madhi said around 80 per cent of all children who are infected are asymptomatic. The clinical trials require people who have not been infected by the virus. Part of the enrolment process for the COVID-19 vaccine trial involves the screening of individuals.

Qualifying participants are randomly allocated into one of two groups -- vaccine group or placebo group. Madhi said the results on whether the vaccine works as protection against COVID-19 would be available by the end of November this year, but the trials may be extended into the second quarter of next year.

He warned against the undue optimism, reminding that only 10 per cent of vaccines that go into clinical trials are eventually licensed for use. “Right now there are approximately 200 vaccines that are being developed (around the world) for the COVID-19.

“It would be a huge accomplishment if, over the next 12 to 18 months, we are successful in showing that even one out of every 20 of the vaccines that go into human studies are safe and provide some protection against COVID-19,” Madhi said. He said for the next year at least, the only reliable protection against the COVID-19 disease would be the non-pharmaceutical interventions of handwashing, sanitisation and social distancing.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the contagion has infected over 12 million people and killed more than 560,000 across the world. The COVID-19 has also battered the world economy with the International Monetary Fund saying that the global economy is bound to suffer a "severe recession".

Scientists are racing against time to find a vaccine or medicine for its treatment..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection for restricted emergency use in treating COVID-19 patients

Based on clinical trials data, Indias drug regulator has approved itolizumab, used to treat skin condition psoriasis, for restricted emergency use on COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress, the Union health min...

Strengthened cooperation in science, tech key to accelerating COVID-19 response: India, Japan at UN

India and Japan at the UN have said that strengthened cooperation in science, technology, and innovation is key to accelerating the collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected over 12 million people and killed more than ...

Meghalaya reports highest single-day spike of 76 COVID-19 cases; total rises to 312

Meghalaya on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of 76 COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 312 in the state. There are 215 active cases in the state at present and of these, 132 are BSF personnel posted at its frontier headquarte...

COVID-19: South Korea reports 13,373 infections, 288 deaths

South Korea has reported 35 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing its caseload to 13,373 infections and 288 deaths. South Koreas Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday said 13 of the new cases were in the densely populated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020