Philippines confirms 12 new coronavirus deaths, 1,387 more cases

Philippines confirms 12 new coronavirus deaths, 1,387 more casesReuters | Manila | Updated: 11-07-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 14:26 IST
The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday reported 12 new coronavirus deaths and 1,387 additional infections.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 1,372 while confirmed cases have reached 54,222. The Philippines has reported record daily high infection numbers on three of the past eight days.
