Eight more test positive for COVID-19 in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, active cases now 114

Eight more test positive for COVID-19 in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, active cases now 114PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-07-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 20:26 IST
Eight more people tested positive for coronavirus here on Saturday, taking the total number of the active cases in the district to 114, an official said
District Magistrate Selvakumari J said the results of 43 samples were received, of which eight were found positive for COIVD-19
These eight persons are being shifted to a COVID hospital, she said.
