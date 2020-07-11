Left Menu
At 270, Surat again reports highest coronavirus cases in Guj

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the district rose to 313 with the death of three more patients. 180 new cases were reported from the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) limits, taking the case count in the area to 6,907.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-07-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 21:54 IST
Surat reported 270 new coronavirus patients on Saturday, highest in Gujarat, which took the case tally in the district to 8,121, health officials said. The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the district rose to 313 with the death of three more patients.

180 new cases were reported from the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) limits, taking the case count in the area to 6,907. In rural parts of the district, 90 cases were reported on Saturday, taking the total in the area to 1,214.

With three patients dying, the toll in Surat city is now 278. The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the rural area stands at 35. 175 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day. Overall, 4,829 patients -- 4,269 in Surat city and 560 in rural area -- have recovered from the infection.

SMC commissioner B N Pani said that those returning after traveling to Maharashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan should get themselves quarantined for 14 days to prevent the spread of the virus. Elderly people and those with comorbidity should stay indoors as far as possible, he appealed.

23,348 persons have been quarantined in Surat district (12,177 quarantined in Surat city alone). The SMC said it has surveyed 10,25,900 people so far..

