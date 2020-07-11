Vishwajit Rane wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery
Goa Health Minister VishwajitRane on Saturday wished speedy recovery to Amitabh Bachchan,who has tested positive for coronavirus infection "I join the whole nation in wishing Shri @SrBachchan aquick recovery. Get well soon!" Rane tweeted The Bollywood megastar said on Saturday that he hadtested positive for COVID-19 and admitted in the isolationward of a city hospital.PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-07-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 23:52 IST
"I join the whole nation in wishing Shri @SrBachchan a quick recovery. All of India will be praying for your speedy recovery from #COVID19. Get well soon!" Rane tweeted
The Bollywood megastar said on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted in the isolation ward of a city hospital.
