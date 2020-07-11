Vishwajit Rane wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday wished a speedy recovery to Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested positive for coronavirus infection

"I join the whole nation in wishing Shri @SrBachchan a quick recovery. All of India will be praying for your speedy recovery from #COVID19. Get well soon!" Rane tweeted

The Bollywood megastar said on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted in the isolation ward of a city hospital.