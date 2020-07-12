Left Menu
Indian movie star Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's best known movie stars, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been moved to hospital, the actor said in a tweet late on Saturday. "I have tested COVID positive ... The Bollywood star has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in India's financial and entertainment hub Mumbai. He was admitted on Saturday and was undergoing extensive tests, a hospital spokesperson said.

12-07-2020
Bachchan has been leading the way in the country's fight against the coronavirus, appearing in public service advertisements. Image Credit: ANI

Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's best-known movie stars, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been moved to a hospital, the actor said in a tweet late on Saturday.

"I have tested COVID positive ... shifted to the hospital ... hospital informing authorities ... family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," the 77-year-old actor said in the tweet https://bit.ly/38UkPWQ. The Bollywood star has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in India's financial and entertainment hub Mumbai.

He was admitted on Saturday and was undergoing extensive tests, a hospital spokesperson said. Bachchan has been leading the way in the country's fight against the coronavirus, appearing in public service advertisements.

