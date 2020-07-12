Indian movie star Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's best-known movie stars, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been moved to a hospital, the actor said in a tweet late on Saturday.

"I have tested COVID positive ... shifted to the hospital ... hospital informing authorities ... family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," the 77-year-old actor said in the tweet https://bit.ly/38UkPWQ. The Bollywood star has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in India's financial and entertainment hub Mumbai.

He was admitted on Saturday and was undergoing extensive tests, a hospital spokesperson said. Bachchan has been leading the way in the country's fight against the coronavirus, appearing in public service advertisements.