Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study suggests physical activity of older people needs tailored monitoring

With ageing, the ability to move swiftly tends to deteriorate, a phenomenon which needs to be considered when assessing physical activity in older people. A study on active ageing examined movement that exceeds the intensity of preferred walking speed in older people.

ANI | Helsinki | Updated: 12-07-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 10:29 IST
Study suggests physical activity of older people needs tailored monitoring
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

With ageing, the ability to move swiftly tends to deteriorate, a phenomenon which needs to be considered when assessing physical activity in older people. A study on active ageing examined movement that exceeds the intensity of preferred walking speed in older people. Improving physical performance requires exercising regularly beyond one's usual level of exertion. The body then adapts to the new level of exertion by improving performance. Many activity monitors on the market have been developed for young and middle-aged people who have higher physical performance than older adults. Therefore, activity monitors may underestimate the exertion level of older adults' activity.

In the study at the University of Jyvaskyla, preferred walking speed was measured in a six-minute walking test. In addition, the participants wore an activity monitor while living their day-to-day life. "By measuring their preferred walking speed we were able to assess the time that our participants exercised more strenuously than what is their usual exertion level and what is beyond their comfort zone," explained postdoctoral researcher Laura Karavirta from the Gerontology Research Center and Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences.

The participants in the study accumulated 62 minutes of activity, on average, beyond the intensity of their preferred walking speed. Interestingly, the amount of activity was similar in 75-, 80- and 85-year-old people, regardless of age. "The new method enables us to investigate physical activity as individual behaviour, which is not influenced by fitness level. A physically active lifestyle is about challenging oneself according to one's own abilities. Light intensity movement is also important, but at least moderate exertion is required for improving physical performance," Karavirta explained.

The prevailing recommendation for all adults is a minimum of 150 minutes of at least moderate-intensity physical activity per week. The general definition for moderate-intensity is equivalent to exceeding three times the energy consumption of rest. Individual exertion at this intensity varies according to a person's fitness level. "For most young adults, it feels easy and corresponds to slow walking but for some older adults it may be the hardest effort they can perform," Karavirta said.

The study is part of a larger AGNES study for 75-, 80-, and 85-year-old people living independently in Jyvaskyla, which is funded by the Academy of Finland and the European Research Council. Out of 1,021 participants, 444 took part in this study, where a motion sensor was attached to the thigh for a week, and preferred walking speed was measured in the laboratory as the average speed in a self-paced six-minute walking test. (ANI)

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No masks on red carpet as Taiwan logs few cases

Taiwan wrapped up an annual film festival with an awards ceremony on Saturday night as it holds more public events after keeping its coronavirus outbreak to a few hundred cases. Actors and others lined up for photo shoots with no social dis...

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain wishes for speedy recovery of Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan

The French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Sunday joined the list of fans wishing for a speedy recovery of the megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan after they were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Emmanuel ...

595 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Odisha on Sunday reported 595 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,121 in the state, informed the Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha Government. Out of the total, 4,677 are active cases, wh...

Dalai Lama is welcome to visit, says Taiwan

Taiwan would welcome a visit by exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, its foreign ministry has said, adding that any invitation would be handled under relevant rules if a request to visit is received, reported Radio Free Asia, a U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020