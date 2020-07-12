Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patient support groups seek PM's intervention for finalising National Policy on Rare Diseases

Noting that the annual treatment costs for many of the patients range from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore, they said, the medical cover proposed by the draft policy will benefit only a small number of patients with rare diseases, requiring one time treatment. "The delay in the finalization of the policy and absence of a sustainable funding mechanism for those diagnosed with rare diseases has caused immense distress to the patients.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-07-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 15:33 IST
Patient support groups seek PM's intervention for finalising National Policy on Rare Diseases
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBMumbai)

Patient support groups for rare diseases like Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSDs) and Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) have sought Prime Minister Narendra Modis intervention for finalising a national policy and creating an institutional funding support system towards treatment of such ailments at the earliest, president of a support group said. LSDs and SMA are genetic and rare diseases categorised under Group 3 disorders in the draft National Policy on Rare Diseases 2020.

LSDs, in particular, impact children, causing 35 per cent of deaths below the age of 1 year, 10 per cent between 1 and 5 years and 12 per cent between 5 and 15 years, LSD Support Society (LSDSS) president Manjit Singh said. While LSDs are inherited metabolic diseases that are characterized by an abnormal build-up of various toxic materials in the body's cells as a result of enzyme deficiencies, SMA is a genetic disorder characterized by weakness and wasting (atrophy) in muscles used for movement (skeletal muscles).

The LSDSS and another patient support group - Cure SMA India have recently written to the Prime Minister urging him to take immediate steps for finalization of the long-pending National Policy on Rare Diseases 2020, Singh told PTI. The Prime Minister has also been urged to take quick steps to institutionalize sustainable support mechanism towards diagnosis and treatment of Group 3 disorders in the country, at least for the ones for which the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved treatments are available, he said.

"We would like to express our gratitude to you for initiating measures to increase the government share of spending on healthcare. "This is a step in the right direction, considering that the National Health Policy 2017 envisages raising public health expenditure progressively to 2.5 per cent of the GDP by 2025," said the representation, signed by Manjit Singh and Archana Panda, Co-Founder and Director (Patient Advocacy) of Cure SMA India.

For patients diagnosed with different types of rare diseases like LSDs and SMA, the absence of a sustained institutional support is a major hindrance, they said. "Without any support and the inability to mobilise funds for their treatment, a majority of the patients and their care givers are left with no option but to wait for the inevitable situation and helplessly watch their children deteriorating and losing lives," they said in the representation.

They pointed out that the proposed financial support up to Rs 15 lakh as the Umbrella Scheme of Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN) to patients that require a one-time treatment (diseases listed only under Group 1) is grossly inadequate and will benefit only a small number of patients. The patient support groups have drawn the Prime Ministers attention toward the need to have clear policy guidelines for re-appropriation of unspent funds for treatment of rare disease patients.

While over 7,000 rare diseases have been identified globally, with an extremely limited number of treatment options, in India definitive treatment is available for only 12 to 15 types of rare diseases. Noting that the annual treatment costs for many of the patients range from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore, they said, the medical cover proposed by the draft policy will benefit only a small number of patients with rare diseases, requiring one time treatment.

"The delay in the finalization of the policy and absence of a sustainable funding mechanism for those diagnosed with rare diseases has caused immense distress to the patients. "Majority of patients are unable to mobilise funds to support their treatment, and any further delay in the formulation of the National Policy with sustained funding mechanism will only shorten their survival prospects," Singh said.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pb: Woman, daughter die after roof collapses due to storm in Phagwara

A mother-daughter duo died after the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain and storm here, police said on Sunday. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160; City SHO Inspector Onkar Singh Brar identified the deceased as Savita 28 and her daughte...

Ficci survey estimates FY21 GDP growth to be in negative territory

Industry body Ficci on Sunday said its Economic Outlook Survey has projected the countrys annual median GDP growth for 2020-21 at - 4.5 per cent. With the rapid spread of COVID-19 pandemic manifesting into an economic and healthcare crisis ...

Stressed NBFCs, HFCs seek about Rs 10,000-cr financing support under special liquidity scheme

The finance ministry on Sunday said financing requests of close to Rs 10,000 crore have been received under the special liquidity scheme worth Rs 30,000 crore for stressed NBFCs and HFCs whose financials further deteriorated due to the COVI...

FACTBOX-Candidates in Polish election differ on minority rights, climate

The candidates in Polands presidential election, incumbent conservative Andrzej Duda and liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, hold starkly different views on policy. Following are their main positions on key issues. A president can veto ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020