Goa: 85 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on Sunday

Goa reported 85 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, taking the infection count to 2,453 and the toll to 14, an official said. An 80-year-old woman and 49-year-old man died in ESI Hospital in Margao, he informed.

Sunday also saw 59 people getting discharged, leaving the state with 952 active cases, he said. A total of 5,008 samples were tested during the day, of which 85 were positive, 2,328 negative and 2,595 reports are awaited, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 2,453, new cases: 85, deaths: 14, discharged: 1,487, active cases 952, Samples tested till date: 92,191.