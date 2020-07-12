Over 5.3 lakh patients recover from COVID-19 so far; 2.9 lakh active cases: Health Ministry

Even as the country has reported 2.9 lakh active cases for coronavirus so far with total 8,49,553 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry has informed that more than 5.3 lakh virus-infected patients have been recovered till date. So far, the Central government has recorded 2,92,258 active cases and 5,34,620 cured/discharged cases.

"In the last 24 hours, a total of 19,235 patients were cured of COVID-19. This has resulted in the cumulative total number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients rising to 5,34,620 as on July 12. The recovery rate has presently improved to 62.93 per cent," said a government official. "As more people are recovering due to all-round efforts, the recovered cases exceed active cases by 2,42,362. Medical attention is being provided to all the 2,92,258 active cases," he said.

The present health infrastructure dedicated to providing medical attention to the COVID affected includes 1,370 Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCH), 3,062 Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHC), and 10,334 COVID Care Centres (CCC). The Centre has so far provided 122.36 lakhs PPE Kits, 223.33 lakhs N-95 masks, and 21,685 ventilators have been delivered to various states, union territories and central government institutions.

As testing, tracking and treating is one of the main strategies of the government to combat COVID pandemic, there are 850 laboratories in the government sector and 344 private labs (total of 1194 labs) for conducting coronavirus detecting tests. These include Real-Time RT PCR, TrueNat and CBNAAT based testing. (ANI)