Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam says agrees to resume commercial flights to China

With just 372 infections and no deaths, the Southeast Asian nation has seen no community infections of the virus for nearly three months, allowing it to start resuming economic activity sooner than many other countries. Vietnam suspended all commercial flights to and from China and stopped issuing visas for Chinese tourists in February after the first cases were detected in the country.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 15:16 IST
Vietnam says agrees to resume commercial flights to China
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vietnam has agreed to resume commercial flights to and from China after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's ministry of transport said on Monday, noting the frequency and timing of flights were still being discussed. With just 372 infections and no deaths, the Southeast Asian nation has seen no community infections of the virus for nearly three months, allowing it to start resuming economic activity sooner than many other countries.

Vietnam suspended all commercial flights to and from China and stopped issuing visas for Chinese tourists in February after the first cases were detected in the country. A visa suspension for Chinese tourists is still in place. Aviation authorities in Vietnam and China would decide on when flights would resume and their frequency, the ministry said in a statement.

China is Vietnam's largest source of foreign tourists and its biggest trading partner. Chinese tourists accounted for a third of the 18 million foreign tourists visiting Vietnam last year. It was not immediately clear if passengers from China would be subject to Vietnam's centralized 14-day quarantine program that is currently in place for visitors to the country.

Domestic tourism in Vietnam has boomed in the absence of foreign arrivals, who normally account for roughly half of all tourist spending in the country. Officials at the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Foreign experts and skilled workers, including those from China, have been able to enter Vietnam throughout the pandemic, provided they undergo mandatory quarantine.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Have a staycation in 'superlative' UK, PM Johnson says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to stay at home this summer for a staycation in the superlative United Kingdom rather than travelling abroad to foreign shores.I think this is a great great year for people to have a staycation - ...

Scientists suggest strategies for safe-reopening of economy post lockdown

Scientists have recommended three strategies, including a cycle of lockdown and relaxation, for the safe reopening of economies in low and middle-income countries after months of strict social distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic...

U.S. set to carry out first federal execution of prisoner in 17 years

The first execution of a federal prisoner in more than 17 years was due to take place later on Monday, the culmination of an effort by the Trump administration to revive the U.S. governments use of a punishment long mired in legal challenge...

Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G, though timescale unclear

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set ban Huawei from Britains 5G network in a landmark decision that will anger Beijing but win plaudits from President Donald Trump as the United States grapples with Chinas rising economic and technological ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020