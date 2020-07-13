7 new COVID-19 cases in Ladakh; tally 1,093

Seven more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Leh district, taking the total number of cases in Ladakh to 1,093 on Monday, officials said. The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Union territory rose to 146, including 116 in Leh and 30 in Kargil, the officials said.

All the seven new coronavirus cases were from Leh district, according to the officials. Eighteen more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 946, including 695 in Kargil.

Ladakh has registered a single death from the pandemic so far. PTI TAS AB HMB.