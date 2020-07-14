Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada's Ontario province moves to next coronavirus reopening stage; Toronto excluded

Ontario will ease coronavirus restrictions further in most regions excluding Toronto on July 17, moving to stage three of reopening in Canada's most populous province, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 01:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 01:21 IST
Canada's Ontario province moves to next coronavirus reopening stage; Toronto excluded

Ontario will ease coronavirus restrictions further in most regions excluding Toronto on July 17, moving to stage three of reopening in Canada's most populous province, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday. The new phase will increase the size of permitted gatherings from 10 people to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors with social distancing of at least 2 meters (6-1/2 feet).

Gyms, movie theaters and playgrounds will be able to open as long as they can ensure social distancing and not exceed gathering limits. Restaurants will also be able to offer indoor dining. Ontario, with a population of 14.6 million, is lifting lockdowns put in place in March to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. The province has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Canada behind Quebec.

"We won't stop until we get every person in Ontario... back on their feet," Ford told reporters on Monday. Ten out of Ontario's 34 regions - including Toronto, Canada's largest city and its financial capital, and Windsor-Essex, a region that has seen outbreaks of COVID-19 among agricultural workers - will remain in stage two for further assessment.

Amusement and water parks, dancing in restaurants and bars and overnight children's camps will remain off limits. In Quebec, Canada's hardest-hit province, Premier François Legault said masks will become mandatory at indoor public places from Saturday, as the number of coronavirus cases creeps up after weeks of decline.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday that Ottawa intends to extend a federal wage subsidy program until December. STAYING VIGILANT

The stage two reopening in Ontario enabled almost 90% of economic activity to resume, resulting in 377,990 net new jobs in June in the province, provincial documents said. Stage three will have "almost 99% of the local economy available to reopen," Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips said. Childcare centers can increase group size to 15 children as of July 27, up from 10.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot said the province will likely remain in stage three "for the foreseeable future."

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's Trudeau apologizes for 'mistake' amid charity uproar

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on Monday for taking part in a Cabinet decision to use a charity he and his family have worked with to administer a 900 million 663.4 million student grant program. Trudeau, 48, is facing a ...

FOREX-Dollar stabilizes ahead of earnings, U.S. consumer data

The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked to U.S. corporate earnings and upcoming retail data to gauge whether guarded optimism on the economic outlook was justified. The index that measures the safe-haven dollar against a basket...

California shuts down again as U.S. coronavirus crisis expands

Californias governor ordered a retreat on Monday from the states reopening as coronavirus cases soared and the states two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, announced all learning will be online-only when classes resume in...

Body found in search of lake for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera

A body was found on Monday at a Southern California lake during the search for Glee star Naya Rivera, authorities said. The body was discovered five days after the 33-year-old Rivera disappeared on Lake Piru, where her son was found on July...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020