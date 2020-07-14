Left Menu
South Africa among world's 10 biggest coronavirus outbreaks; tally reaches 287,796

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 14-07-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 13:33 IST
South Africa among world's 10 biggest coronavirus outbreaks; tally reaches 287,796
South Africa has announced 11,554 new coronavirus cases and is among the world's 10 biggest outbreaks, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University

South Africa now has 287,796 cases with more than a third in Gauteng province, home of a Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria

The country is under newly tightened restrictions including a ban on alcohol sales, mandatory face masks in public places, and an overnight curfew.

