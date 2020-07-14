Virgin Atlantic to clinch $1.5 bln rescue deal - Sky News

Virgin Atlantic to clinch $1.5 bln rescue deal - Sky NewsReuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 15:59 IST
British airline Virgin Atlantic is close to securing a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) rescue deal, Sky News reported on Tuesday, removing the medium-term chance of administration as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
The deal, which will involve backing from Richard Branson's Virgin Group and hedge fund Davidson Kempner, could be confirmed later on Tuesday, Sky News said. A spokeswoman for Virgin Atlantic declined to comment on the report.
($1 = 0.7995 pounds)
