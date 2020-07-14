Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNICEF provides USD 5m worth of supplies for COVID-19 response in South Sudan

UNICEF has already produced and distributed throughout the country 1 million A4 posters with key messages in English and in different local languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 14-07-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:03 IST
UNICEF provides USD 5m worth of supplies for COVID-19 response in South Sudan
“From supply shortages to transport constraints, COVID-19 has brought enormous challenges to our supply operations,” said Dr Mohamed Ayoya, the UNICEF Representative in South Sudan. Image Credit: Twitter(@IOMROWCA)

Since the beginning of its COVID-19 response in South Sudan, UNICEF has procured and distributed supplies worth 5 million USD to help contain the spread of the virus in the country, the organization announced today. Supplies include personal protective equipment (PPE) for front line health workers, pharmaceuticals to treat symptoms among infected people, water, sanitation and hygiene commodities to prevent and control infections among households and in health facilities, as well as information, communication and educational materials to sensitize and engage local communities on preventive public health measures.

"From supply shortages to transport constraints, COVID-19 has brought enormous challenges to our supply operations," said Dr Mohamed Ayoya, the UNICEF Representative in South Sudan. "However, with support from our partners, we were able to meet the most pressing needs and to deliver the supplies crucial for our COVID-19 response."

So far UNICEF has shipped gloves, tunics, surgical masks, boots and sanitizer for use as personal protective equipment (PPE) worth 810,000 USD. To help with the case management of infected people, UNICEF procured 40 oxygen concentrators, 3000 clinical thermometers, as well as 100,000 packs of paracetamol and 8,000 packs of oral rehydration salts for home-based symptomatic treatment for people with mild and moderate symptoms.

As prevention remains the most effective strategy to avoid the spread of the disease, UNICEF has distributed nearly 50,000 face masks and continues to focus a major part of its supplies into producing and distributing banners, posters, leaflets and stickers with preventive messages. UNICEF has already produced and distributed throughout the country 1 million A4 posters with key messages in English and in different local languages.

To ensure the quick production and dissemination of key information, communication and education materials and to reduce freight costs, UNICEF has favoured production inside the country, including, most recently, 120,000 posters and leaflets on the proper use of face masks.

The engagement of local communities is crucial in containing the disease. To aid this, UNICEF procured 3,000 megaphones for social mobilisers who inform local communities about COVID-19 and distributed 750,000 bars of soap to promote handwashing within the communities.

"Supplies are essential for any humanitarian response to be effective", said Dr Ayoya. "In the COVID-19 response we have set up with our partners and donors, our long-standing experience in South Sudan in procurement and distribution of supplies has proven to be an important asset. It allowed us to respond quickly and effectively to the specific challenges raised by the virus."

The World Bank has partnered with UNICEF South Sudan for the COVID-19 response. In addition, UNICEF South Sudan has received financial support from UKAid, USAID, Japan and UNICEF's Global Thematic Funding.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says it executes Daniel Lee, first federal execution in 17 years

The U.S. government on Tuesday carried out its first execution in 17 years, putting to death convicted murderer Daniel Lee after the Supreme Court cleared the way overnight, a U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman said.Lee was pronounced dead ...

Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews not returning as 'Dancing With the Stars' hosts

When the dance reality TV show Dancing with the Stars returns with its 29th season, it will be without two of its staples --- Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, the hosts of the show. According to Fox News, the 65-year-old game show host, Berge...

White House virus task force member says 'none of us lie'

A top member of the White House coronavirus task force said Tuesday that none of us lie to the public, an accusation President Donald Trump had retweeted, and that while kids need to be back in school as Trump insists, we have to get the vi...

Movie gives Eric Garner's family the trial they never got

Art is giving Eric Garners family the trial the U.S. justice system never provided them.American Trial The Eric Garner Story depicts the trial that did not happen after a white New York police officer, Daniel Pantaleo, was videotaped using ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020