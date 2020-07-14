UNICEF provides USD 5m worth of supplies for COVID-19 response in South Sudan

Since the beginning of its COVID-19 response in South Sudan, UNICEF has procured and distributed supplies worth 5 million USD to help contain the spread of the virus in the country, the organization announced today. Supplies include personal protective equipment (PPE) for front line health workers, pharmaceuticals to treat symptoms among infected people, water, sanitation and hygiene commodities to prevent and control infections among households and in health facilities, as well as information, communication and educational materials to sensitize and engage local communities on preventive public health measures.

"From supply shortages to transport constraints, COVID-19 has brought enormous challenges to our supply operations," said Dr Mohamed Ayoya, the UNICEF Representative in South Sudan. "However, with support from our partners, we were able to meet the most pressing needs and to deliver the supplies crucial for our COVID-19 response."

So far UNICEF has shipped gloves, tunics, surgical masks, boots and sanitizer for use as personal protective equipment (PPE) worth 810,000 USD. To help with the case management of infected people, UNICEF procured 40 oxygen concentrators, 3000 clinical thermometers, as well as 100,000 packs of paracetamol and 8,000 packs of oral rehydration salts for home-based symptomatic treatment for people with mild and moderate symptoms.

As prevention remains the most effective strategy to avoid the spread of the disease, UNICEF has distributed nearly 50,000 face masks and continues to focus a major part of its supplies into producing and distributing banners, posters, leaflets and stickers with preventive messages. UNICEF has already produced and distributed throughout the country 1 million A4 posters with key messages in English and in different local languages.

To ensure the quick production and dissemination of key information, communication and education materials and to reduce freight costs, UNICEF has favoured production inside the country, including, most recently, 120,000 posters and leaflets on the proper use of face masks.

The engagement of local communities is crucial in containing the disease. To aid this, UNICEF procured 3,000 megaphones for social mobilisers who inform local communities about COVID-19 and distributed 750,000 bars of soap to promote handwashing within the communities.

"Supplies are essential for any humanitarian response to be effective", said Dr Ayoya. "In the COVID-19 response we have set up with our partners and donors, our long-standing experience in South Sudan in procurement and distribution of supplies has proven to be an important asset. It allowed us to respond quickly and effectively to the specific challenges raised by the virus."

The World Bank has partnered with UNICEF South Sudan for the COVID-19 response. In addition, UNICEF South Sudan has received financial support from UKAid, USAID, Japan and UNICEF's Global Thematic Funding.

(With Inputs from APO)