Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shock and ale: electric fence keeps drinkers back from the bar in English pub

It's not a joke, but rather the novel measure taken by one Cornish pub to enforce distance rules to stop the spread of COVID-19. The landlord of Star Inn in the village of St Just, south-west England, has installed an electric fence in front of the bar to make sure that social distancing guidelines are followed.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:03 IST
Shock and ale: electric fence keeps drinkers back from the bar in English pub
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A man walks into a bar, and into an electric fence. It's not a joke, but rather the novel measure was taken by one Cornish pub to enforce distance rules to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The landlord of Star Inn in the village of St Just, south-west England, has installed an electric fence in front of the bar to make sure that social distancing guidelines are followed. "If I had put a little bit of rope there I don't think anybody would have taken this much attention as they have to an electric fence," pub landlord Jonny McFadden said.

Pubs in England were allowed to reopen on July 4 but must implement social distancing measures. That includes minimizing staff contact with customers and reducing the time pub-goers spend at the bar. McFadden said the rules represented a big culture change for his pub.

"I run a very small bar. Everybody is accustomed to sitting at the bar, pushing at the bar. They can't do that now. Things have changed," he said. Although the fence is not turned on, McFadden said that the same logic which works in the nearby farms of rural Cornwall works for the local drinkers too.

"As long as there's a warning sign on an electric fence and you are warned about it, it's totally legal. And there's the fear factor - it works," he said. "People are like sheep. Sheep keep away, people keep away."

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says it executes Daniel Lee, first federal execution in 17 years

The U.S. government on Tuesday carried out its first execution in 17 years, putting to death convicted murderer Daniel Lee after the Supreme Court cleared the way overnight, a U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman said.Lee was pronounced dead ...

Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews not returning as 'Dancing With the Stars' hosts

When the dance reality TV show Dancing with the Stars returns with its 29th season, it will be without two of its staples --- Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, the hosts of the show. According to Fox News, the 65-year-old game show host, Berge...

White House virus task force member says 'none of us lie'

A top member of the White House coronavirus task force said Tuesday that none of us lie to the public, an accusation President Donald Trump had retweeted, and that while kids need to be back in school as Trump insists, we have to get the vi...

Movie gives Eric Garner's family the trial they never got

Art is giving Eric Garners family the trial the U.S. justice system never provided them.American Trial The Eric Garner Story depicts the trial that did not happen after a white New York police officer, Daniel Pantaleo, was videotaped using ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020