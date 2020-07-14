8 more test COVID-19 positive in UP's Shamli
Eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Tuesday, while one woman from the district died due to the virus, officials said. The district magistrate said the eight patients who tested positive have been shifted to COVID hospital in Jhinjhana town.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 23:34 IST
Eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Tuesday, while one woman from the district died due to the virus, officials said. The woman who succumbed to the infection was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Meerut, they said.
According to Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur, one more COVID-19 patient in the district has recovered from the infection. The district magistrate said the eight patients who tested positive have been shifted to COVID hospital in Jhinjhana town.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Shamli
- Uttar Pradesh
- Meerut
- Jhinjhana town
