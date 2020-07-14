8 more test COVID-19 positive in UP's Shamli

Eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Tuesday, while one woman from the district died due to the virus, officials said. The woman who succumbed to the infection was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Meerut, they said.

According to Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur, one more COVID-19 patient in the district has recovered from the infection. The district magistrate said the eight patients who tested positive have been shifted to COVID hospital in Jhinjhana town.