Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chilean president offers middle classes cash to head off pensions withdrawal

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera on Tuesday widened emergency support for middle-class citizens hit by the coronavirus-led economic shutdown to head off legislation that would allow withdrawals from the country's private pension funds. Middle-class workers will get a $630 spot payment if their income has dropped at least one-third, regardless of their current employment status.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 15-07-2020 01:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 01:39 IST
Chilean president offers middle classes cash to head off pensions withdrawal
Image Credit: Flickr

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera on Tuesday widened emergency support for middle-class citizens hit by the coronavirus-led economic shutdown to head off legislation that would allow withdrawals from the country's private pension funds.

Middle-class workers will get a $630 spot payment if their income has dropped at least one-third, regardless of their current employment status. This follows measures announced two weeks ago that included a soft loan, mortgage payment holidays, rent subsidies and beefed-up higher education financing. The center-right president called the measures a more "responsible" solution to growing poverty caused by business shutdowns and widespread layoffs following lockdowns that began in March.

"Many have felt that the state has not supported them as it should have done," Pinera said in a speech outside La Moneda presidential palace. "We have to and can change that." The announcement came as a bill moves through congress to allow citizens to withdraw 10% of their pensions in Chile's Pension Fund Administrators (AFP) system, which manages assets of around $200 billion. A similar plan for a 25% drawdown was approved in Peru in April.

The plan, backed by 83% of Chileans in a July Cadem poll, passed an initial lower house vote last week with support from 13 ruling coalition lawmakers. nL1N2EG15Y Ministers from Pinera's unpopular administration, already reeling from months of intense social unrest over inequality that started in October, have lined up to condemn the plan as harmful to pensioners and the wider economy.

Economists said local stock and bond markets would feel a short-term impact, with local equity outflows of $560 million to $1.1 billion depending on take-up and whether the funds liquidated more from local or foreign assets. The AFP system, designed by Pinera's brother Jose in the 1980s, has been widely imitated but was among the key gripes of protesters last year because of its low payouts.

The law faces a fresh lower house vote on Wednesday before moving to the Senate where it requires a 60% majority. If ruling coalition senators, 44% of the total, support the bill, the president or the constitutional court can veto it. The government is driving "urgent and necessary" reforms to the pensions system, Pinera said. "The protection of the middle class cannot and should not be at the cost of reducing pension savings, or compromising the future of the country."

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

UK set to ban Huawei from 5G, angering China and pleasing Trump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jewish groups urge US to step up pressure on Jordan

A coalition of Jewish American groups has called on the U.S. government to press Jordan to extradite a Palestinian woman who helped carry out a 2001 suicide bombing that killed 15 people, including two Americans, in Jerusalem. A joint state...

Florida sets 1-day coronavirus death record

Florida confirmed 132 coronavirus deaths Tuesday, a one-day record for the state. Thats a 10 increase from the previous record set Thursday, but likely includes deaths from Saturday or Sunday not reported until Monday.The rolling seven-day ...

Maxwell denied bail on charges of luring girls for Epstein; accusers denounce her

A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epsteins longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, after she pleaded not guilty at a hearing in which two women dec...

WRAPUP 2-Fed officials warn on 'thick fog' ahead for U.S. economy as recovery concerns deepen

The U.S. economy will have a slower-than-expected recovery amid a surge in novel coronavirus cases across the country, and a broad second wave of the disease could cause economic pain to deepen again, Federal Reserve officials warned on Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020