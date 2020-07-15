Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can produce immune response against coronavirus: Study

An experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by the American biotech company Moderna prompted neutralising antibody activity in healthy adults, though it led to minor side effects in many patients, according to a new study from the preliminary stages of an ongoing trial.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 10:55 IST
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can produce immune response against coronavirus: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by the American biotech company Moderna prompted neutralizing antibody activity in healthy adults, though it led to minor side effects in many patients, according to a new study from the preliminary stages of an ongoing trial. This initial findings, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, is from the first 45 participants of ages 18 to 55 years enrolled at the study sites in Seattle and at Emory University in the US. According to the study, the investigational vaccine mRNA-1273 induced immune responses against the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in all participants, "and no trial-limiting safety concerns were identified." The researchers, led by Lisa A. Jackson from Washington Health Research Institute in the US, said mRNA-1273is designed to induce neutralizing antibodies directed at a portion of the novel coronavirus "spike" protein, which the virus uses to bind to and enter human cells. They said it is being co-developed by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and at Moderna, Inc. of Cambridge, Massachusetts in the US. In the study, three groups of 15 participants received two intramuscular injections, 28 days apart, of either 25, 100, or 250 micrograms (mcg) of the investigational vaccine. The scientists noted that all the participants received one injection, and 42 received both scheduled injections.

They said in April the trial was expanded to enroll adults older than age 55 years, with 120 individuals participating now. However, the researchers said the newly published results cover only the 18 to 55-year age group. From the current study, the said no serious adverse events were reported from the use of the experimental vaccine. However, the scientists said more than half of the participants reported fatigue, headache, chills, myalgia or pain at the injection site. They explained that systemic adverse events were more common following the second vaccination, and in those who received the highest vaccine dose.

Commenting on the findings, Andrew Freedman from the University of Cardiff in the UK, who is an infectious disease expert unrelated to the research, said most of the reported side effects are common after vaccination. "The side effects experienced by more than half the participants are quite common after other vaccinations, although the 'more severe adverse events' experienced by three of the subjects given the highest dose may mean that dose is too high to take forward," Freedman said in a statement to the press. Using this data on side effects and immune responses at various vaccine dosages, the study scientists have formulated doses planned for use in Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of mRNA-1273.

"Phase 2 studies of this vaccine are already underway, but it will require larger, phase 3 studies to be completed to determine whether it is effective in preventing COVID-19," Freedman noted. The interim analysis, according to the study authors, includes results of tests measuring levels of vaccine-induced neutralizing activity through day 43 after the second injection. They said two doses of the experimental vaccine prompted high levels of neutralizing antibody activity that was above the average values seen in convalescent sera obtained from persons with confirmed COVID-19 disease.

With a phase 2 clinical trial of mRNA-1273, beginning enrolment in late May, the researchers said plans are currently underway to launch a Phase 3 efficacy trial this month.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Young activists, localists top Hong Kong pro-democracy polls

Young activists and localist candidates dominated Hong Kongs unofficial pro-democracy primaries over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people voting despite warnings the election could violate the territorys new security law. Candi...

Indian-American Democrat Sara Gideon wins primary in Maine

Indian-origin American politician Sara Gideon has won the Democratic primary for the US Senate seat from the state of Maine and will face incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins in the November elections. Gideon, 48, is currently the Spe...

India-EU Summit will strengthen economic linkages with Europe: PM

Ahead of the India-EU Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the dialogue will further strengthen New Delhis economic as well as cultural linkages with EuropeAfter 13 years of negotiations, India and the European Union on Tu...

Ambica Steels Limited Deploys State-of-the-art Fully Automatic Ultrasonic Testing Line

NEW DELHI, July 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Ultrasonic testing is one of the most necessary and important testing facility required for any semi-finished or finished product manufacturer. Through ultrasonic testing, one can evaluate various pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020