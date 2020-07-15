Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not mandatory for every pregnant woman to undergo COVID test: Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi government on Wednesday submitted before the Delhi High Court that it is not mandatory for every pregnant woman to undergo a COVID-19 test unless she is a confirmed contact or suspected of having contracted the virus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 13:36 IST
Not mandatory for every pregnant woman to undergo COVID test: Delhi govt tells HC
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Wednesday submitted before the Delhi High Court that it is not mandatory for every pregnant woman to undergo a COVID-19 test unless she is a confirmed contact or suspected of having contracted the virus. In a fresh affidavit, the Delhi government said that even as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, if a pregnant woman meets the criteria for COVID-19 testing, she should be tested but obstetric management would not be delayed in order to test her.

The submission before comes on public interest litigation (PIL), filed by advocate Nikhil Singhvi, seeking directions to prioritise the COVID-19 tests of pregnant women. "It is not mandatory for every pregnant woman to undergo COVID test unless and until she is confirmed COVID-19 contact or under investigation/ suspect of COVID-19," the Delhi government said in the affidavit.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, after taking note of the submissions in the affidavit, observed that enough steps have been taken by the Government of NCT of Delhi to address the prayers of the petitioner. "We see no reason to issue any further directions in the matter. Hence, the writ petition is disposed of," the bench said.

The Delhi government, in its affidavit, submitted that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected a large number of people, and with India having a huge population with limited resources, the ICMR has recommended the strategy. "For pregnant women in COVID-19, guidelines issued by ICMR, we are providing obstetric care for pregnant patients with confirmed novel coronavirus disease or a pregnant person under investigation (PUI), meaning who presents with symptoms," the affidavit said.

It also submitted that the government is trying its level best to make available and do COVID-19 testing across all sections of the population with possible and justified prioritisation. The Delhi High Court had earlier asked the Delhi government to clarify whether it is necessary for pregnant women to undergo a COVID-19 test when they go to the hospital for delivery observing the woman, whose delivery is to be done, cannot wait for the results. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan Masters golf 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

The long-standing Mercuries Taiwan Masters, one of the favourite tournaments of Indian golfers, has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taiwan Masters was originally scheduled to be held at the Taiwan Golf and Country...

NY Times to move some staff from Hong Kong, citing new law

The New York Times said Tuesday it will transfer some of its staff out of Hong Kong because of the uncertainties about practicing journalism in the Chinese territory under its newly imposed national security law. Hong Kong which was handed ...

Ambani announces Jio developing a complete 5G solution from scratch; trials to be launched as soon as 5G spectrum is available.

Ambani announces Jio developing a complete 5G solution from scratch trials to be launched as soon as 5G spectrum is available....

Titan expects businesses to be hit 'very substantially' due to COVID-19

Watch and jewellery maker Titan Company is expecting its businesses to be hit very substantially in the current financial year due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic. The company said its focus during 2020-21 will be on cash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020