Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korean city seeks pre-arrival coronavirus tests for U.S. soldiers

A South Korean city that is home to the largest U.S. overseas military base has asked for coronavirus tests on American soldiers before they arrive, amid concerns over a recent spike in imported cases, officials said on Wednesday. U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has reported at least 25 virus infections among its troops and employees in the past two weeks, including 11 on Monday.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 13:53 IST
S.Korean city seeks pre-arrival coronavirus tests for U.S. soldiers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A South Korean city that is home to the largest U.S. overseas military base has asked for coronavirus tests on American soldiers before they arrive, amid concerns over a recent spike in imported cases, officials said on Wednesday.

U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has reported at least 25 virus infections among its troops and employees in the past two weeks, including 11 on Monday. All were confirmed upon arrival or while spending two weeks in mandatory quarantine. The surge has prompted Pyeongtaek, home to the sprawling Camp Humphreys south of Seoul, to ask the government to request a pre-departure test for incoming U.S. soldiers, a city official said.

"Luckily there's no infection within the base reported so far, but we thought a prior test could curb the numbers and soothe concerns among residents," the official told Reuters. The USFK did not respond to a request seeking comment. But it has said it is taking aggressive quarantine measures, with fewer than 1% of active-duty personnel having tested positive.

All arrivals face a test, two weeks in isolation, and a second test before release. On Monday, health ministry official Son Young-rae described U.S. authorities' response to the virus as "extremely strong", adding that both sides are in close consultation on further steps.

A South Korean military official said more U.S. troops were confirmed infected as the current rotation season nears its end. About 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed in South Korea, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War that ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

Host to more than 20,000 soldiers, the Pyeongtaek garrison is the largest overseas U.S. base, sprawling over an area of 14.7 million square meters (17.6 million sq yards). South Korea reported 39 new virus infections on Wednesday, among them 28 overseas travelers, for a 20th consecutive day of imported cases in double digits.

It unveiled plans this week to seek pre-departure tests of visitors from six countries, ranging from Bangladesh and Pakistan.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan Masters golf 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

The long-standing Mercuries Taiwan Masters, one of the favourite tournaments of Indian golfers, has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taiwan Masters was originally scheduled to be held at the Taiwan Golf and Country...

NY Times to move some staff from Hong Kong, citing new law

The New York Times said Tuesday it will transfer some of its staff out of Hong Kong because of the uncertainties about practicing journalism in the Chinese territory under its newly imposed national security law. Hong Kong which was handed ...

Ambani announces Jio developing a complete 5G solution from scratch; trials to be launched as soon as 5G spectrum is available.

Ambani announces Jio developing a complete 5G solution from scratch trials to be launched as soon as 5G spectrum is available....

Titan expects businesses to be hit 'very substantially' due to COVID-19

Watch and jewellery maker Titan Company is expecting its businesses to be hit very substantially in the current financial year due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic. The company said its focus during 2020-21 will be on cash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020