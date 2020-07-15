Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fearing COVID "cocktail of risks", EU urges more flu vaccinations

The European Commission wants to head off the risk of hospitals being again overwhelmed by a surge of patients, as happened at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe in March and April. "Simultaneous outbreaks of seasonal influenza and COVID-19 would place a considerable strain on health systems," the Commission said in a document that lists actions needed to gird for a possible large second wave of COVID-19 in the autumn.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:15 IST
Fearing COVID "cocktail of risks", EU urges more flu vaccinations

The European Union executive urged member states on Wednesday to launch earlier and broader vaccination campaigns against flu this year to reduce the risk of simultaneous influenza and COVID-19 outbreaks in the autumn. The European Commission wants to head off the risk of hospitals being again overwhelmed by a surge of patients, as happened at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe in March and April.

"Simultaneous outbreaks of seasonal influenza and COVID-19 would place a considerable strain on health systems," the Commission said in a document that lists actions needed to gird for a possible large second wave of COVID-19 in the autumn. To avoid what the Commission's vice president, Margaritis Schinas, called "a cocktail of risks," it said EU governments this year should buy more shots against influenza and increase the number of people who are vaccinated.

They should also, the Commission said, begin vaccinating people this month, instead of waiting until October, when flu vaccination drives traditionally begin in Europe. Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said governments should fight "vaccine hesitancy" to achieve these results, referring to people's growing scepticism about vaccinations which led to the resurgence of certain diseases, such as measles, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recommendations are not binding on EU governments, which throughout the crisis have often applied different measures to tackle the pandemic. "Coordination has been a big challenge," Kyriakides told a news conference, noting however that the 27 EU states had stepped up joint actions as the crisis unfolded.

To increase their readiness ahead of possible new large outbreaks, the Commission also called on states to test more people for coronavirus infections and set up efficient contact tracing systems. Brussels wants governments to use contact tracing apps which are operable across EU borders. But at this stage only ten of the 27 EU states have launched such applications.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly one billion people scared of losing homes or land, poll finds

Almost one billion people around the world fear to lose their homes or land within five years, with owners and tenants in Burkina Faso and the Philippines the most concerned, a survey of 140 nations showed on Wednesday.About one in five adu...

Tech-Enabled Startup Shopmatic Registers 200 Percent Growth Amidst Global Pandemic

Amid the ongoing global pandemic, Shopmatic, leading Singapore-based e-commerce enabler registered tremendous growth in the April-June 2020 quarter New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India At a time when businesses are struggling to ...

Young activists, localists top Hong Kong pro-democracy polls

Young activists and localist candidates dominated Hong Kongs unofficial pro-democracy primaries over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people voting despite warnings the election could violate the territorys new security law impose...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 530 pm NATION DEL68 SINOINDIA-LADAKH Follow all agreed protocols for border management Indias clear message to China in marathon military talks New Delhi The Indian military conveyed a very c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020