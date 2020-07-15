Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi to get 3rd plasma bank at GTB Hospital

With the Delhi government backing plasma therapy to reduce the COVID-19 death rate, the state-run Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital is soon going to launch a plasma bank which will be the third such facility in the national capital. Kejriwal said plasma therapy is one of the reasons behind the reduced COVID-19 death rate in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:32 IST
Delhi to get 3rd plasma bank at GTB Hospital

With the Delhi government backing plasma therapy to reduce the COVID-19 death rate, the state-run Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital is soon going to launch a plasma bank which will be the third such facility in the national capital. Binay Bhushan, the nodal officer of GTB Hospital, said the the largest medical facility in East Delhi has got the equipment, know-how and staff to start a plasma bank.

"The hospital has already got a blood bank which caters to the demand in the East Delhi region. This facility can be used to collect and store plasma," Bhushan said. Last week, the hospital said it has made all arrangements, including procuring an apheresis machine, to provide plasma therapy to COVID-19 patients who need it.

Bhushan said the competent authority has allowed the hospital to start collecting plasma from recovered patients. "We have prepared a list of COVID-19 patients who were treated at the hospital and have fully recovered. They have expressed willingness to donate plasma," he said.

On July 2, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched Delhi's first plasma bank at the city government-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences. This week, he inaugurated the second plasma bank at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. Kejriwal said plasma therapy is one of the reasons behind the reduced COVID-19 death rate in Delhi. "We cannot say it can save 100 percent of the lives...but the death rate has reduced in Delhi and plasma has a role in it." Covid-19 patients can donate their plasma 14 days after recovery.

They should age between 18 and 60 and weigh not less than 50 kg. Women who have been pregnant, people with diabetes, hypertension, cancer survivors, those with chronic heart, liver, lung and kidney diseases and high blood pressure cannot donate plasma.  The GTB Hospital is also aiming at increasing the number of ICU beds to 500. At present, it has 100 ICU beds.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA seeks suggestions from CAPFs over placing restrictions on use of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has sought suggestions from Director Generals DGs of Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs on placing restrictions on the use of social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram by CAPF jawans. The Home Min...

Over 60 lakh volunteers of NYKS and NSS engaged as frontline Covid warriors: Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju has called upon ministers and senior officers in charge of Youth Affairs and Sports departments from all states and UTs to mobilise a large number of volunteers as part of the You...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps at open on Goldman's profit beat, vaccine hopes

Wall Streets main indexes opened sharply higher on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs delivered a strong quarterly profit, while promising early data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine boosted hopes of an economic recovery.The Dow Jones Industrial...

Defence corridors will reduce India's reliance on imports and promote exports: MoS Naik

Chennai, Jul 15 PTI The setting up of defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu would lead to indigenous production of defence and aerospace related items thereby reducing countrys imports and increasing exports, Minister of State f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020