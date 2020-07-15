Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 kills 4 Kenyan health workers, infections at maternity hospital rise

COVID-19 has killed four Kenyan health workers and infected 450, the health ministry said on Wednesday, as word emerged of a slew of cases in Kenya's biggest maternity hospital. There was no immediate comment from the doctors and nurses unions. Kenya has confirmed 11,252 confirmed of the disease and 209 deaths, the ministry said.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:54 IST
COVID-19 kills 4 Kenyan health workers, infections at maternity hospital rise

COVID-19 has killed four Kenyan health workers and infected 450, the health ministry said on Wednesday, as word emerged of a slew of cases in Kenya's biggest maternity hospital. "Health workers handling patients with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus disease face an increased risk of exposure to the virus," Rashid Aman, the chief administrative secretary at the ministry of health, told a news briefing.

At least 41 of the staff at Pumwani maternity hospital in the capital Nairobi have been infected, said Patrick Amoth, the acting director general of health at the health ministry, adding that the cases were mild. "Nobody has gone to hospital for care, and we are hopeful that they will be able to pull through without developing any symptoms of COVID," Amoth told the private Citizen TV on Tuesday.

Nairobi-based Doreen Lugaliki, who worked at a different Nairobi hospital, became Kenya's first doctor to die of the virus last week. There was no immediate comment from the doctors and nurses unions.

Kenya has confirmed 11,252 confirmed of the disease and 209 deaths, the ministry said.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Looking at converting Jaya's house into CM's residence, TN govt tells HC

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday informed the the Madras High Court that it is also actively considering converting Veda Nilayam, the residence of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa at upscale Poes Garden here, into the official resid...

Report: Jaguars unwilling to deal DE Ngakoue

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been unwilling to trade disgruntled and franchise-tagged defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning, hours before a key deadline. Franchise-tagged players -- even if traded to...

Amravati COVID-19 cases rise by 59 to 1,059

The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati district in Maharashtra rose by 59 to 1,059 on Wednesday, a health official said. With one more death, the fatality count has gone up to 36.With 19 patients being discharged in the day, the number of...

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Law says he feels "relatively safe" in UK

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law said on Wednesday he feels safe in London at the moment but described the extra-territorial reach of national security laws imposed by China as scary and urged Britain to do more to help. Law, a f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020