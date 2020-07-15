Left Menu
Record 20,572 patients recuperate from COVID-19 in 24 hrs; recovery rate 63.24 pc

Aggressive testing, timely diagnosis and effective management of patients either through supervised home isolation or active medical attention in hospitals have led to a surge in recovered cases which exceed active COVID-19 cases by 2,72,191 as on date, the ministry said. The country's total COVID-19 tally surged to 9,36,181 on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed to 24,309 with 582 new fatalities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:55 IST
Record 20,572 patients recuperate from COVID-19 in 24 hrs; recovery rate 63.24 pc

India's COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 63.24 per cent with 20,572 patients recuperating from the disease in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the highest so far, even as the country saw yet another record daily jump of 29,429 cases, according to Union health ministry data. Aggressive testing, timely diagnosis and effective management of patients either through supervised home isolation or active medical attention in hospitals have led to a surge in recovered cases which exceed active COVID-19 cases by 2,72,191 as on date, the ministry said.

The country's total COVID-19 tally surged to 9,36,181 on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed to 24,309 with 582 new fatalities. This was the fourth consecutive day that coronavirus cases have increased by more than 28,000. The number of recoveries stood at 5,92,031, while there are 3,19,840 active cases of the coronavirus infection at present in the country, the health ministry data updated at 8 am showed. All the active cases are under medical supervision.

"The recovery rate has climbed up to 63.24 per cent today," the health ministry said. "The gap between recovered and active cases has been consistently growing. It stands at 2,72,191 today. The number of recovered cases outweighs the active cases by a factor of 1.85," it said in a statement.  The health ministry said the norms and standards for home isolation along with the use of oxymeters have helped to keep a check on the asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients without putting pressure on hospital infrastructure.  Medical infrastructure in India to treat COVID-19 patients includes 1,378 Dedicated COVID Hospitals, 3,077 Dedicated COVID Health Centres, and 1,0351 COVID Care Centres equipped with 21,738 ventilators, 46,487 ICU beds, and 1,65,361 oxygen beds.

The Central government has distributed 230.98 lakh N95 masks, 123.56 lakh PPEs and 11,660 ventilators to states, Union Territories and Central institutions to ensure effective clinical management of COVID-19..

