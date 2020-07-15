Left Menu
Development News Edition

236 new coronavirus cases in Surat district, five deaths

Surat reported 236 new coronavirus patients on Wednesday -- highest in Gujarat -- which took the case tally in the district to 9,186, officials said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:58 IST
236 new coronavirus cases in Surat district, five deaths

Surat reported 236 new coronavirus patients on Wednesday -- highest in Gujarat -- which took the case tally in the district to 9,186, officials said. The death toll rose to 355 with five more patients succumbing.

On the other hand, 223 patients were discharged, so the number of recovered patients in the district rose to 5,691, officials added. Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the district, the Gujarat government assured that there were enough hospital beds.

A new hospital with 1,000-beds will become operational by July 20, and another with 800 beds will be operational by August 15, officials said. The administration, which has been accused by some NGOs and crematoriums of under-reporting COVID-19 deaths, said on Wednesday that fatalities are being reported as per central guidelines.

Finance Secretary Milind Torawane, who is the in- charge for COVID-19 in Surat, said figures of deaths being released are those of confirmed COVID-19 patients who died. The number of bodies that are being cremated remains high as even suspected cases with comorbidities are being cremated following the same protocol, he said.

"ICMR guidelines say that deceased patients with comorbidities who are suspected but not confirmed to be coronavirus positive should also be cremated as per the same (hygine) protocol in case they are found to be positive later," he said. "Since all these bodies are wrapped in plastic and cremated as per the protocol, they appear to reflect a high number of COVID-19 deaths," he added.

TRENDING

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

More than 150 countries sign up for global vaccine plan

More than 70 rich countries have signed up to a global coronavirus vaccine initiative intended to ensure that any effective shots are fairly distributed around the world - but which may also allow them to buy more vaccines to stockpile for ...

Lockdown in Goa haphazard reaction to our demand of action plan: Digambar Kamat

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Wednesday said that lockdown announced in Goa is a haphazard reaction to our demand of plan of action and white paper on COVID-19. Lockdown announced by Chief Minister today is a haphazard reaction to ...

Uttar Pradesh reports 1,685 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 1,685 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, Additional Chief Secretary of Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said on Wednesday. There are 14,628 active coronavirus cases in the state and 25,743 patients have bee...

India-UK first-ever virtual JETCO to discuss trade ties

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri held a virtual dialogue on Wednesday with his UK counterpart, Minister for International Trade Ranil Jayawardena, ahead of the first-ever virtual India-UK Joint Economic and Tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020