Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him 'bizarre,' a mistake
U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday he did not understand the effort by some in the White House to discredit him and believes it was a big mistake.
"You know, it is a bit bizarre. I don't really fully understand it," Fauci said in an interview with The Atlantic. "I think if you talk to reasonable people in the White House they realize that was a major mistake on their part because it doesn't do anything but reflect poorly on them. And I don't think that was their intention."
