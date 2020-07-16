Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second group of U.S. diplomats fly back to China amid frayed ties

More than 100 U.S. diplomats and family members flew to China on Wednesday, according to internal State Department emails, as Washington pressed ahead with its plan to restaff its diplomatic mission at a time of heightened tensions between the world's two largest economies. A chartered commercial aircraft left Dulles airport outside Washington for the South Korean capital, Seoul, where passengers would transfer to another aircraft outfitted for medical operations before flying to the Chinese city of Guangzhou.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2020 03:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 03:15 IST
Second group of U.S. diplomats fly back to China amid frayed ties
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 100 U.S. diplomats and family members flew to China on Wednesday, according to internal State Department emails, as Washington pressed ahead with its plan to restaff its diplomatic mission at a time of heightened tensions between the world's two largest economies.

A chartered commercial aircraft left Dulles airport outside Washington for the South Korean capital, Seoul, where passengers would transfer to another aircraft outfitted for medical operations before flying to the Chinese city of Guangzhou. The flight, only the second one of many required to return more than 1,200 U.S. diplomats with their families, was the first since talks between Washington and Beijing hit an impasse two weeks ago over conditions China wanted to impose on the Americans, prompting the State Department to postpone flights tentatively scheduled for the first 10 days of July.

The United States is working to fully restaff its mission in China, one of its largest in the world, which was evacuated in February because of the coronavirus outbreak. A Department email dated Wednesday and viewed by Reuters said more flights were being arranged to take diplomats back. "For those still waiting to return, we are in the process of getting approvals from the Department for subsequent flights to Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Tianjin/Beijing in the coming weeks. Due to PRC regulations, these flights will be limited to a maximum of 120 passengers," it said.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Relations between Washington and Beijing have deteriorated to their lowest level in decades over issues including China's handling of the pandemic, bilateral trade, and a new security law for Hong Kong.

Washington and Beijing have been negotiating for weeks over the terms of how to bring U.S. diplomats back and the top issues of disagreement have been testing and quarantine procedures for diplomats and families as well the frequency of flights and how many one journey can bring back. The State Department internally told its staff that it had received assurances from Chinese authorities that parents would not be separated from their children if they tested positive.

But disagreements over other issues, such as testing being conducted in Chinese labs, have persisted. Diplomats say agreeing to be tested contravenes the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The internal email said that on arrival in China, adults and children of all ages should be prepared to undergo a nasal and/or throat swab COVID-19 test.

TRENDING

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-LPGA braced for positive tests, tournament cancellations

The LPGA Tour, the elite womens professional golf circuit, will restart its COVID-19-interrupted season this month expecting positive tests and as many as three events to be cancelled, commissioner Mike Whan said on Wednesday.Whan was posit...

N.Macedonia's pro-EU SDSM set to win parliamentary vote

North Macedonias Social Democrats who pledged to take the Balkan country to the European Union are set to win the parliamentary vote on Wednesday, state election commission parliamentary results showed. The ruling SDSM party of the most rec...

U.S. judge blocks second federal execution in 17 years

A U.S. judge in Washington blocked what would have been the second federal execution in 17 years on Wednesday, hours before it was to take place, but her orders may yet be reversed as the Department of Justice challenges them in higher cour...

High-profile Twitter accounts swept up in wave of apparent hacking

A series of high-profile Twitter accounts were hijacked on Wednesday, with some of the platforms top voices - including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality television show star Kim Kardashian, former U.S. President Barack Obama, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020