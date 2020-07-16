Key U.S. lawmakers back unions call for new airline bailout

A group of key U.S. House Democrats is backing airline unions push for a new round of government bailouts to keep workers employed in the face of tens of thousands of possible layoffs this fall.

Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and other Democrats are circulating a letter to colleagues calling for the extension of payroll assistance. In March, Congress approved $32 billion for airlines and contractors in exchange for the companies keeping workers on the job through September 30. Airline unions in June sought another $32 billion to keep workers employed through March 31.