Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin rejects Western allegations Russia tried to steal COVID-19 vaccine data

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said earlier on Thursday that hackers backed by the Russian state were trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world. The United States and Canada made the same allegations.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-07-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 19:50 IST
Kremlin rejects Western allegations Russia tried to steal COVID-19 vaccine data

The Kremlin on Thursday rejected Western allegations Russia had tried to steal COVID-19 vaccine data, Russian news agencies reported. Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said earlier on Thursday that hackers backed by the Russian state were trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world.

The United States and Canada made the same allegations. TASS cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying Russia had nothing to do any alleged hacker attacks on pharmaceutical companies and research institutes in Britain.

RIA cited Peskov as saying the Kremlin rejected London's allegations, which he said were not backed by proper evidence.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter scammers just wanted money. But what if they had worse plans?

The hackers who seized control of the Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama and Elon Musk appear to have been in it only for the money. But with social media now the main way many politicians, countries and companies c...

Air India's LWP scheme for employees an attempt to save top management: Derek O'Brien

Trinamool Congress TMC leader Derek OBrien on Thursday termed Air Indias Leave Without Pay LWP scheme for its employees an attempt to save the top management and sacrifice the interests of employees. airindiains compulsory leave without pay...

Solar Orbiter's first images reveal 'campfires' on Sun

The first images from Solar Orbiter, a new Sun-observing mission by ESA and NASA, have revealed omnipresent miniature solar flares, dubbed campfires, near the surface of our closest star. According to the scientists behind the mission, seei...

Pawar's 'Saamana' interview meant to divert attention: Rane

BJP leader Narayan Rane on Thursday picked holes in NCP chief Sharad Pawars interview carried by Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, saying it aimed at diverting peoples attention from the MVA governments dismal performance. Speaking to reporters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020