16 fresh virus cases detected in Chandigarh; total count 635

Sixteen new coronavirus cases surfaced in Chandigarh on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 635 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. So far, 11 people have died from the infection in the city. Six people, including five members of a family, were detected with the infection in the union territory’s Mani Majra, according to a medical bulletin. Two Sector 31 residents, including a three-year-old girl; and a two-year-old boy from Dhanas also tested positive. Two cases were reported from Sector 48 and one each in Sectors 27, 32, 45, 46 and 52. Seventeen coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 476 people have been cured of the virus so far, as per the bulletin. The authorities have taken 10,244 samples till now, of which 9,560 tested negative while reports of 47 are awaited, the bulletin said. There are 148 active cases as of now in the city.