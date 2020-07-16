Golf-LPGA's Marathon Classic in Ohio to proceed without spectators

Left Menu
The LPGA's Marathon Classic next month in Sylvania, Ohio will be held without spectators due to the COVID-19 outbreak, tournament organisers said on Thursday. The Aug. 3-9 Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club will be held a week after the elite women's professional golf circuit, which has been idle since February, resumes in Toledo, Ohio for a spectator-free Drive On Championship.

"The organisers of the Marathon Classic and the LPGA have made the right decision in not allowing fans to attend this year," Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a statement. "I know it was a difficult decision, but they have made the right call to put the health and safety of players and fans first."

The Marathon Classic had planned to offer free admission to frontline workers and grocery store employees this year in addition to military, police, fire, and emergency medical services. The offer will be extended to next year's tournament. Earlier this week it was announced that the PGA Tour would conduct the rest of its season without spectators.

