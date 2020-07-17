Left Menu
Development News Edition

'In the fight of our lives': Australia posts surge in new COVID-19 cases

Australia's Victoria state on Friday reported a record daily increase in COVID-19 cases while neighbouring New South Wales said it was banning dancing, singing and mingling at weddings as authorities struggle to contain a new wave of infections. Victoria, which has forced nearly 5 million people in the country's second most populous state into a partial lockdown for more than a week, said it has found 428 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 08:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 08:19 IST
'In the fight of our lives': Australia posts surge in new COVID-19 cases

Australia's Victoria state on Friday reported a record daily increase in COVID-19 cases while neighbouring New South Wales said it was banning dancing, singing and mingling at weddings as authorities struggle to contain a new wave of infections.

Victoria, which has forced nearly 5 million people in the country's second most populous state into a partial lockdown for more than a week, said it has found 428 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Such is the size of the Victoria outbreak, Australia posted its biggest one-day rise in new COVID-19 infections since late March even with several states still to report.

The findings stoked expectations Victoria will be forced to implement tougher restrictions on its residents, which in turn will damage Australia's national economy. "We are in the fight of our lives," Victoria state's Minister for Health Jenny Mikakos told reporters in Melbourne.

Australia has recorded just over 11,000 cases of COVID-19. The death toll rose to 116 after the death of three people in Victoria on Friday, still well below many other countries.

NO DANCING, NO MINGLING The surge in COVID-19 cases in Victoria, however, has stirred concerns of a national second wave, prompting internal border closures and renewed social distancing restrictions in neighbouring states.

New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state, said it has found eight cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, mostly from community transmissions believed to have emanated from Victoria. In a bid to curtail the spread, NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said new restrictions will be imposed from next week.

Funerals and places of worship will be allowed no more than 100 people. Venues must also ensure they have 4 square metres of space per patron. Weddings in the state will be capped 150 people, Berejiklian said, and they must remain seated.

"No dancing, no singing, no mingling," Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. "DAN-MADE DISASTER"

Less than a month ago, Australia was widely heralded as a global leader in combating COVID-19. But security lapses in Victoria led to people returning from overseas spreading the virus, prompting an inquiry into how the state went from the brink of eradicating the virus to soaring infection numbers.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews is under mounting pressure, with one of Australia's biggest selling tabloid newspapers running a front page with the headline: "Dan-made disaster." The surge in COVID-19 cases dents any hope of a quick economic rebound in Australia.

Damaged by national social distancing restrictions imposed in March, Australia is on course for its first recession in nearly three decades, while unemployment has hit a 22-year high, data showed on Thursday. Australia's hopes to begin a "travel bubble" with neighbouring New Zealand also appear to be delayed. Australia and New Zealand had hoped to open their borders to each other in September.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

United Airlines, pilots union reach creative deal to limit furloughs

United Airlines and its pilots union said on Thursday they had reached an agreement on two different packages aimed at reducing involuntary furloughs in the fall and keeping pilots at the ready once coronavirus-hit demand starts to pick up....

Mets' deGrom downplays back issue, aims to pitch opener

Two-time back-to-back National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom said Thursday that his back is feeling better and he plans on pitching the New York Mets opener against the Atlanta Braves on July 24. The New York ace left Tuesdays i...

Nigeria: Buhari says gold mining operations will create more than 250,000 jobs

President Muhammadu Buhari has said improved gold mining operations in the country would generate over USD500 million annually in royalties and taxes to the Government of Nigeria while creating no fewer than 250,000 jobs for citizens, accor...

Two militants killed in encounter in J-K

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early Friday morning in Nagnad area of the district follow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020