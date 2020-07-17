Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Fight of our lives Record daily increases were reached elsewhere, notably in the United States, which shattered its daily record for coronavirus infections on Thursday, reporting more than 77,000 new cases as the number of deaths in a 24-hour period rose by nearly 1,000, according to a Reuters tally.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 11:24 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: The third country to reach 1 million cases

India on Friday became the third country in the world to record more than one million coronavirus cases, behind only the United States and Brazil, as infections spread further out into the countryside and smaller towns. For India's population of around 1.3 billion, experts say a million cases are still low and the number will rise significantly in the coming months as testing is expanded.

The last four months of the pandemic sweeping India have exposed severe gaps in the country's healthcare system, which is one of the most poorly funded and has for years lacked enough doctors or hospital beds. Fight of our lives

Record daily increases were reached elsewhere, notably in the United States, which shattered its daily record for coronavirus infections on Thursday, reporting more than 77,000 new cases as the number of deaths in a 24-hour period rose by nearly 1,000, according to a Reuters tally. Australia's Victoria state also reported a record daily increase in COVID-19 cases on Friday, stoking expectations that tougher restrictions will be imposed on residents. The security lapses which led to people returning from overseas spreading the virus have prompted an inquiry into how the state went from the brink of eradicating the virus to soaring infection numbers.

"We are in the fight of our lives," Victoria state's Minister for Health Jenny Mikakos told reporters in Melbourne. First EU face-to-face talks

European Union leaders sit down together in Brussels on Friday for their first face-to-face talks since the pandemic hit, and will be looking to overcome their differences over a proposed stimulus to kickstart economic growth stifled by the coronavirus. The stakes are high for the 27 EU heads with economies in free fall, immediate relief measures like short-time work schemes running out this summer, and paving the way for what some fear would be autumn of deep economic malaise and social discontent.

Among other sticking points are when to make the recovery money available and for how long; how to repay a debt to be acquired by the bloc's executive European Commission to collect these extra funds; and how much should be channeled to green projects. #TokyoExcluded blowback

The Japanese government faced potentially damaging blowback on Friday after barring Tokyo residents from claiming a 50% government subsidy for domestic travel aimed at reviving a domestic tourism industry hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Officials agreed on Thursday to exclude the capital after recent record numbers of coronavirus infections there and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has borne the brunt of the negative reaction to the backflip, adding to growing criticisms of his handling of the crisis. The hashtag #TokyoExcluded was trending on Twitter on Friday, amassing almost 100,000 tweets.

"What makes you think that business trips or commuting won't spread the coronavirus? Do you think it's fair to exclude Tokyoites from a campaign that's using taxpayers' money?" said opposition lawmaker Ren Ho on Friday morning in a tweet addressed to Abe. (Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

End of the jumbo: British Airways retires 747 fleet early on coronavirus woes

British Airways, the worlds largest operator of Boeing 747s, will retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the novel coronavirus pandemic sent air travel into freefall. For over 50-years, Boeings Queen of the Skies has ...

S. Korean National Assembly Speaker invites Pyongyang to hold inter-parliamentary talks

South Korean National Assembly speaker Park Byeong-seug during his address in the parliament at the ceremony on the 72nd Day of the Constitution of South Korea on Friday invited North Korea to hold talks between the parliaments of the two c...

Over 1 million: India joins U.S., Brazil in grim coronavirus club

India on Friday became the third country in the world to record more than one million cases of the new coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil, as infections spread further into the countryside and smaller towns. Given Indias ...

Buildings collapse in heavy rain in India's Mumbai, killing eight

Heavy rains lashing Indias financial capital of Mumbai have caused the collapse of a multi-storey building, killing six people and injuring several, authorities said.The dilapidated six-storey structure in the citys south was home to five o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020