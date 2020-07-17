Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neurologists called to examine poet-activist Varavara Rao

The 80-year-old, an accused in the Elgar Parishad- Maoist links case, was admitted to the state-run J J Hospital earlier this week and later shifted to St George Hospital, another government medical facility in south Mumbai. Rao was admitted to the ICU Ward of the St George Hospital on Thursday evening, hours after his medical report showed he was coronavirus positive, doctors said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 12:44 IST
Neurologists called to examine poet-activist Varavara Rao

Jailed writer and activist Varavara Rao, undergoing treatment at St George Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, is also suffering from neurological problem and specialist doctors have been called to treat him, hospital officials said on Friday. The 80-year-old, an accused in the Elgar Parishad- Maoist links case, was admitted to the state-run J J Hospital earlier this week and later shifted to St George Hospital, another government medical facility in south Mumbai.

Rao was admitted to the ICU Ward of the St George Hospital on Thursday evening, hours after his medical report showed he was coronavirus positive, doctors said. During treatment for COVID-19, doctors found his condition to be stable and absolutely fine, but it also came to light that he has neurological problem due to which he is not responding adequately in terms of "orientation", the officials said.

His breathing and other medical parameters related to coronavirus are normal, they said. Rao's chest X-Ray and ECG reports were also normal, the officials said, adding doctors are now planning CT scan to get more clarity about his health, they said.

Neurologists from J J Hospital have been called to treat Rao and they will visit him later in the day, the officials said. The poet-activist, lodged in the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai under judicial custody, was admitted to the J J Hospital on Monday after he complained of giddiness, and was later shifted to its neurology department.

Rao's family members along with several writers and activists had asked the Maharashtra government to immediately shift him to hospital for treatment, citing his deteriorating health condition. Rao's Telangana-based family members on Sunday sought the jail authorities to provide him immediate medical care and claimed that when the veteran activist contacted them last week, he was in a "delirious state and hallucinating".

Rao has been in jail for about 22 months and had earlier approached the special NIA court, seeking bail on medical grounds and the prevailing COVID-19 situation. On Monday, Rao filed two petitions in the Bombay High Court, seeking temporary bail owing to his ill-health and a direction to the jail authorities to produce his medical records and admit him to a state-run or private hospital.

Rao and nine other activists have been arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, which was initially probed by the Pune Police and later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Internet disrupted in Iranian province amid protests in city

Internet access in a southwestern province of Iran has been disrupted as videos circulating on social media of protests in a city there, an advocacy group said. NetBlocks.org reported the disruption affecting Irans oil-rich Khuzestan provin...

Ethiopian maids 'dumped' in the streets in Lebanon as COVID hits

Ethiopian mother Alemtsehay Nasir went to Lebanon dreaming that her maids job would let her earn money to make a better life for her young son. But she was fired when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and her employers dumped her on the streets. Th...

Raheja Developers Adjudged 'Best Iconic Brand in India for Real Estate' by Economic Times

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir At a virtual press conference and felicitation ceremony organized by The Economic Times, Raheja Developers was adjudged as the winner of Best Iconic Brand in India for Real Estate. The award was jointly org...

Czech PM Babis says EU recovery fund should favour countries worst hit

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday that allocations from the EUs proposed recovery fund should be based on the downturn in countries growth due to the coronavirus crisis and not on the basis of their past economic performance....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020