Three including foreign national die of COVID-19 in Pondy

With the death of three people, the toll has shot up to 25 in Puducherry during the last 24 hours. Kumar said 91 fresh cases were reported in the Union Territory during the last 24 hours at the end of testing of 856 samples and of them 79 were admitted to the hospitals in Puducherry, nine were admitted to the Government hospital in Karaikal and three in Yanam region.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 17-07-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 13:34 IST
A 92-year-old Italian national was among the three people who succumbed to coronavirus in Puducherry, taking the tally of infections in the union territory to 1,832 on Friday. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar told a virtual press conference that the Italian national had co-morbidities and was admitted to JIPMER on July 2.

He tested positive for the virus and died on Thursday. With the death of three people, the toll has shot up to 25 in Puducherry during the last 24 hours.

Kumar said 91 fresh cases were reported in the Union Territory during the last 24 hours at the end of testing of 856 samples and of them 79 were admitted to the hospitals in Puducherry, nine were admitted to the Government hospital in Karaikal and three in Yanam region. Mahe region had no COVID-19 case as of now in the hospital.

The rate of positivity here was 10.6 percent while fatality rate was 1.4 percent, he said. The Director said the total COVID-19 cases were so far 1,832 after transfer of two cases to Tamil Nadu account.

Of them the active cases were 793while 1,014 patients recovered and discharged so far. Total fatalities were 25 so far.

Of the total28,995 samples tested in Union Territory 26,781 samples tested negative, he noted. Sixty six patients were discharged after recovery from hospitals in Puducherry and Karaikal on Friday.

The Director appealed to the elderly persons to stayed at home and also urged parents to ensure that the children remained indoors..

