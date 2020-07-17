Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore reports 327 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 43,256 people have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from the hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said. Meanwhile, researchers in Singapore have discovered the specific sites on the novel coronavirus that trigger the body to produce antibodies that can prevent further COVID-19 infection, Channel News Asia reported.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 17-07-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 14:57 IST
Singapore reports 327 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Singapore on Friday reported 327 new coronavirus infections, including nine community cases and the rest being foreign workers living in dormitories, according to the Ministry of Health. Out of the nine community cases, six are Singaporeans (citizens) or Permanent Residents (foreigners) and three are foreigners holding work passes but staying outside the dorm, the ministry said. In addition, there are three imported cases that have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

As of Friday, the total number of cases in Singapore reached 47,453 and the death toll stands at 27. There are 146 confirmed cases that are still in the hospitals as of Thursday. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit, the ministry said.

It said 3,697 cases are isolated and cared for at community facilities for mild symptoms, or those who are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19. A total of 43,256 people have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from the hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, researchers in Singapore have discovered the specific sites on the novel coronavirus that trigger the body to produce antibodies that can prevent further COVID-19 infection, Channel News Asia reported. The National Centre of Infectious Diseases (NCID) and the A*STAR's Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN), said in a statement on Friday that antibodies produced during the infection attach to many parts of the virus, but only some antibodies are capable of eliminating the virus or offering protection against infection.

Whether the antibodies produced are able to counteract the virus after attaching to its surface depends on where exactly they attach, the agencies said. The specific sites are called epitopes. The findings come from two studies comprising tests on more than 100 convalescent COVID-19 patients, and could help in the development of treatments and vaccines as well as more accurate diagnostic testing, they said.

During a press briefing on the findings, Professor Leo Yee Sin, NCID's executive director, said that the while patients' bodies produce "all kinds of antibodies" to counter the infection, their bodies eventually refine the production of antibodies so that they are more specific to the target pathogens. In order to identify these antibodies, "our strategy is to only start to recruit patients four weeks after the recovery", the Channel quoted Prof Leo.

Professor Lisa Ng, the senior principal investigator at A*STAR's SIgN, said that the area the antibodies can attach to is relatively large, as the novel coronavirus, officially called SARS-CoV-2, is three times larger than the dengue virus and more than three times larger than the Zika virus. "The identification of these specific targets on the virus is a crucial advance in the development of better diagnostics and treatments for COVID-19. There is also potential to use these targets against similar coronaviruses to address other viral outbreaks," said Prof Ng.

She also said it could help in the development of vaccines. "(The epitopes) would actually (make the body) generate neutralizing antibodies, so it means if we were to use them as potential vaccine candidates, these would be good." The findings can also be used to provide an estimate of the community's immunity to COVID-19 infection by surveying the degree in which the population carries antibodies that can counteract these epitopes, the agencies said.

The two studies were published in international scientific journals Nature Communications and EBioMedicine by The Lancet. The findings will also be used by A*STAR in a multi-center collaborative study for the development of the World Health Organisation International Standard for COVID-19 Antibody and Reference Panel. Prof Leo said SARS-CoV-2 has "challenged the entire scientific world with numerous unresolved questions awaiting scientists to unravel".

"We are pleased to share this internationally leading work by the local research team which focuses on a powerful aspect of finding out how humans can generate specific antibodies targeted against SARS-CoV-2," she said.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Libya denounces Egypt's 'will not stand idle' threats

Libya condemned the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisis comments in which he said that Cairo will not stand idle against threats to national security, threatening to arm Libyan tribes against the internationally recognised government. ...

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

China has moved a rocket into position to launch a rover to Mars in one of three upcoming missions to the red planet, one from the US and another by the United Arab Emirates. The Long March-5 carrier rocket is Chinas heaviest-lift launch ve...

Nigerian held for duping people on pretext of business deals

A 37-year-old Nigerian was arrested here for allegedly duping people on the pretext of making them business partners, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Chidubem Gabriel Okafor, from Nigeria has duped four to five people duri...

Russia expects to make COVID-19 vaccine being developed in Britain -wealth fund head

Russia expects a deal with AstraZeneca for it to manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the pharmaceuticals giant and Oxford University to go ahead despite allegations it has been trying to steal vaccine data, its wealth fund hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020