25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh, total rises to 660

Twenty-five fresh coronavirus case were reported in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 660 in the Union Territory, a medical bulletin issued here said. Eleven people have died so far due to COVID-19 while there are 169 active cases in the city. According to the bulletin, eight residents of Dhanas, including seven members of a family and three members of another family in sector 63 contracted the infection.

Three cases were reported from sector 45, two cases each from sector 26 and sector 29 and one each from sector 46, sector 44, Ramdarbar, sector 35, Burail, sector 30 and sector 20, it said. Four coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 480 people have been cured of the virus so far, the bulletin said. As many as 10,457 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 9,744 have tested negative while reports of 51 are awaited, it said.

Meanwhile, at a meeting, Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore warned of imposing more restrictions, including curfew while expressing concern over rising number of COVID-19 cases in the common capital of Punjab and Haryana. He appealed to the residents to strictly follow the guidelines issued for containing the spread of the infection and directed them to stay indoors, maintain social distancing and wear masks regularly.

According to a statement, the administrator asked residents to avoid crowded areas and said people should not venture out of their homes, unless there is unavoidable work. He advised citizens to self-monitor their temperature and immediately report to local health authorities, if there is any symptom. He further said more restrictions and even curfew could be imposed, in case it is found that the residents do not follow the guidelines issued by the administration to contain COVID-19.