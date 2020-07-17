Left Menu
Development News Edition

25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh, total rises to 660

Twenty-five fresh coronavirus case were reported in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 660 in the Union Territory, a medical bulletin issued here said. He further said more restrictions and even curfew could be imposed, in case it is found that the residents do not follow the guidelines issued by the administration to contain COVID-19.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:04 IST
25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh, total rises to 660

Twenty-five fresh coronavirus case were reported in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 660 in the Union Territory, a medical bulletin issued here said. Eleven people have died so far due to COVID-19 while there are 169 active cases in the city. According to the bulletin, eight residents of Dhanas, including seven members of a family and three members of another family in sector 63 contracted the infection.

Three cases were reported from sector 45, two cases each from sector 26 and sector 29 and one each from sector 46, sector 44, Ramdarbar, sector 35, Burail, sector 30 and sector 20, it said. Four coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection.  A total of 480 people have been cured of the virus so far, the bulletin said. As many as 10,457 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 9,744 have tested negative while reports of 51 are awaited, it said.

Meanwhile, at a meeting, Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore warned of imposing more restrictions, including curfew while expressing concern over rising number of COVID-19 cases in the common capital of Punjab and Haryana. He appealed to the residents to strictly follow the guidelines issued for containing the spread of the infection and directed them to stay indoors, maintain social distancing and wear masks regularly.

According to a statement, the administrator asked residents to avoid crowded areas and said people should not venture out of their homes, unless there is unavoidable work. He advised citizens to self-monitor their temperature and immediately report to local health authorities, if there is any symptom.  He further said more restrictions and even curfew could be imposed, in case it is found that the residents do not follow the guidelines issued by the administration to contain COVID-19.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. sanctions four China-based individuals, firm over fentanyl

The United States on Friday announced sanctions against four China-based individuals and one company run by alleged Chinese drug kingpin Fujing Zheng for links to trafficking in fentanyl. The U.S. Treasury Department named the individuals a...

2 brothers held for blackmarketing anti-viral drugs

Hyderabad, July 17 PTI Two brothers were on Friday arrested here for alleged illegal procurement and sale of emergency drugs used for COVID-19 patients at higher prices, police said. The two, in their mid-30s and running pharmacy shops, wer...

U.S. urged to include Black, Latino communities in COVID-19 vaccine trials

A group of physicians and scientists are urging the U.S. government to include Black, Latino and indigenous Americans in the design and implementation of COVID-19 vaccine trials in hopes of building trust among these at-risk populations.Wit...

UN blacklists Pakistan Taliban terror group’s leader

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan terror groups leader Noor Wali Mehsud has been designated as a global terrorist by the UN for participating in the financing, planning and perpetrating acts on behalf of and in support of entities associated wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020