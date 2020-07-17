Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czechs tighten coronavirus curbs in northeast after infections spike

The central European country has seen more than 100 new cases in seven out of the past 10 days, with a large portion from the northeast following an outbreak in the state-owned OKD coal mines. Health Minister Adam Vojtech told a televised news briefing that the OKD outbreak was under control but new hotspots of infections appeared in several companies and among cross-border commuters, and hospitals were reporting more patient admissions.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:56 IST
Czechs tighten coronavirus curbs in northeast after infections spike

Czech authorities tightened coronavirus restrictions in the northeast of the country on Friday after a spike in cases, reinstating compulsory face coverings, limiting restaurant opening hours and ordering checks on cross-border commuters.

The Czech Republic has suffered just 355 COVID-19 deaths, far fewer than in Western neighbours, but infections have resurged in the past three weeks, mostly concentrated in the industrial Moravia-Silesia region bordering Poland and Slovakia. The area, which includes the city of Ostrava, is home to around 11 percent of the country's 10.7 million population.

Since lifting a strict nationwide lockdown imposed in March, the authorities have pledged to avoid future countrywide measures and instead respond to local outbreaks regionally. The central European country has seen more than 100 new cases in seven out of the past 10 days, with a large portion from the northeast following an outbreak in the state-owned OKD coal mines.

Health Minister Adam Vojtech told a televised news briefing that the OKD outbreak was under control but new hotspots of infections appeared in several companies and among cross-border commuters, and hospitals were reporting more patient admissions. "We have signals that...there are new cases of quite serious cases of patients diagnosed 7-10 days ago," Vojtech said. "Better be more careful now than try catch a speeding train later."

Under the new measures, public events attended by over 100 people were banned in the region, and cross-border workers have to present a negative swab test for the novel coronavirus every two weeks. Visitors to hospitals and social care homes will have to wear respirators. Face masks will be compulsory indoors and on public transport, and bars and restaurants must close between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m.

The country had reported 13,612 total infections as of Thursday, with active cases creeping up to 4,617, near the high of 4,737 on April 11.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Arise Sir Tom: Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old fundraising captain

Queen Elizabeth knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognizing the 100-year-old for lifting Britains spirits during the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic by raising millions of pounds for health workers. The World War Two veteran raised ...

Odisha capital's COVID-19 caseload crosses 1000-mark

The Odisha state capitals virus load on Friday breached the 1,000-mark with the COVID-19 tally rising to 1,043, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC said. Of the 124 new cases, 72 quarantined persons tested positive for the deadly virus an...

U.S. sanctions four China-based individuals, firm over fentanyl

The United States on Friday announced sanctions against four China-based individuals and one company run by alleged Chinese drug kingpin Fujing Zheng for links to trafficking in fentanyl. The U.S. Treasury Department named the individuals a...

2 brothers held for blackmarketing anti-viral drugs

Hyderabad, July 17 PTI Two brothers were on Friday arrested here for alleged illegal procurement and sale of emergency drugs used for COVID-19 patients at higher prices, police said. The two, in their mid-30s and running pharmacy shops, wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020